Advertisement

Audit flags GH¢8.1bn fraudulent claims, ‘fictitious’ GH¢89.4m 1D1F subsidy

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 17:00 - 10 March 2026
President John Mahama and Dr. Ato Forson
A government audit of GH¢68.7bn in arrears has uncovered GH¢8.1bn in fraudulent and duplicated claims, while auditors also flagged a ‘fictitious’ GH¢89.4m interest subsidy request under the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme.
Advertisement

The Ministry of Finance has uncovered widespread irregularities in Ghana’s public financial management system after an audit of government arrears revealed billions of cedis in questionable claims, including fictitious debts, duplicated invoices and unverified payments.

Advertisement

Presenting a statement to Parliament on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, Deputy Minister for Finance Thomas Nyarko Ampem, on behalf of Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said the audit exposed what he described as a deeply flawed system that allowed large sums of public funds to be claimed without proper verification.

The audit, conducted by the Ghana Audit Service with support from audit firms EY and PwC, examined GH¢68.7 billion in unpaid invoices and Bank Transfer Advices submitted by government institutions.

ALSO READ: C/R: Drama as Chief gets destooled over sexual relationship with fetish priestess

Advertisement

According to the Deputy Minister, GH¢45.4 billion of the claims were validated, while GH¢8.1 billion was rejected due to issues including unsupported documentation, duplication, overstatements and falsified records.

“A total of GH¢8.1 billion was rejected for various reasons, including unsupported documentation, duplication, overstatements, already-paid items, falsified store receipts advice and no work done,” Mr Ampem told Parliament.

He added that another GH¢13.3 billion could not be validated due to the absence of third-party confirmation or supporting contracts.

ALSO READ: The Day Ghana Forced the Roads to Turn Right: The Untold Story of August 4, 1974

Advertisement

The audit also raised concerns about payments linked to the One District, One Factory (1D1F) programme. According to the Deputy Minister, the Ministry of Trade and Industry requested GH¢89.4 million in 2024 to be paid to five commercial banks as interest subsidies under the initiative.

However, when auditors contacted the banks, none confirmed being owed the funds.

Investigators also discovered a purported GH¢10.5 million “Buffer Account” payment that could not be traced, as the account number provided did not exist within the bank’s system. Authorities have since announced plans to conduct a forensic audit of the entire 1D1F programme.

Further discrepancies were detected in the supply of agricultural commodities. Mr Ampem said government payments were made for 34,000 metric tonnes of rice during a 2024 dry spell, yet 10,000 metric tonnes remain unaccounted for.

ALSO READ: Ghana Month: 7 countries with iconic monuments of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Advertisement
Thomas Nyarko Ampem

Similarly, although records indicated that 100,000 metric tonnes of maize worth GH¢771.2 million had been delivered, auditors confirmed that only 11,900 metric tonnes were actually supplied.

The audit also revealed GH¢4.4 billion in recycled claims, where invoices previously paid between 2020 and 2024 were resubmitted for payment.

Mr Ampem said the findings had been referred to the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice for further investigation and possible prosecution.

ALSO READ: Why Ghana is rolling out new SIM re-registration – NCA Boss shares key details (Video)

“The Mahama administration refuses to accept this rotten system; in fact, we refuse to normalise waste. And we refuse to ask the Ghanaian people to pay for fraud,” he said.

The Ministry of Finance has also announced that stricter verification procedures will now govern all government payments to prevent future abuses.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Audit flags GH¢8.1bn fraudulent claims, ‘fictitious’ GH¢89.4m 1D1F subsidy
News
10.03.2026
Audit flags GH¢8.1bn fraudulent claims, ‘fictitious’ GH¢89.4m 1D1F subsidy
Showboy denied bail as Adentan Court transfers defamation case to Accra High court
Entertainment
10.03.2026
Showboy denied bail as Adentan Court transfers defamation case to Accra High court
How Foreplay Can Make Your Marriage Stronger and Happier: Tips for Couples
Lifestyle
10.03.2026
How Foreplay Can Make Your Marriage Stronger and Happier: Tips for Couples
Ghana's fashion industry just got its most powerful upgrade and it runs on WhatsApp
Lifestyle
10.03.2026
Ghana's fashion industry just got its most powerful upgrade and it runs on WhatsApp
Baba Jamal sworn in as MP for Ayawaso East following by-election victory
News
10.03.2026
Baba Jamal sworn in as MP for Ayawaso East following by-election victory
Ibrahim Mahama should donate his new jet, not the old one, if he truly wants to help Ghanaians – NPP
News
10.03.2026
Ibrahim Mahama should donate his new jet, not the old one, if he truly wants to help Ghanaians – NPP