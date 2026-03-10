Advertisement

Showboy denied bail as Adentan Court transfers defamation case to Accra High court

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:42 - 10 March 2026
Showboy
Showboy arrives at the Adentan Circuit Court in handcuffs on March 10, 2026, where his case was transferred to the Accra High Court after the lower court ruled it lacked jurisdiction.
A fresh development has emerged in the legal case involving Ghanaian musician Showboy following his latest appearance before the Adentan Circuit Court.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) reportedly raided the residence of the controversial entertainer, whose real name is Kwabena Safo Jnr. The officers attempted to arrest him during a tense encounter that was streamed live on TikTok.

During the confrontation, the musician maintained that he would not accompany the officers without a warrant and further alleged that they had damaged some items at his property.

Despite his objections, he was eventually taken into custody and later arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court on 12 February 2026. He was charged with defamation and blackmail in connection with alleged actions against music executive Davido GH.

On Tuesday, 10 March 2026, Showboy returned to court for another hearing. In a video shared on the TikTok page of Magikal GH, he was seen arriving at the court premises wearing a white-and-black striped shirt paired with black trousers, with his hands in handcuffs.

In spite of the legal pressure surrounding him, the musician appeared relaxed and cheerful as plain-clothes officers escorted him into the courtroom. He was even heard exchanging jokes with bloggers gathered at the venue, showing little sign of anxiety about the legal proceedings ahead.

After the hearing, Showboy briefly addressed bloggers and provided an update on the progress of the case before being taken away again by the authorities. According to him, the Adentan Circuit Court had transferred the case to the Accra High Court, explaining that it lacked the jurisdiction to continue handling the matter.

He further revealed that the presiding judge had remanded him in custody, adding that he would be permitted to apply for bail once he appears before the High Court.

