Who Is Dr Charis? Everything to Know About Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah’s Newlywed Wife

Dr Charis, a medical doctor and entrepreneur, has attracted public interest after tying the knot with Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah, with many Ghanaians eager to learn more about her life and career.

The recent marriage between Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency, and medical professional Dr Charis has generated significant attention on social media and in political circles.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on 7 March 2026 at Nkoranza, attended by close family members, friends and prominent figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Senior party members such as Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh were among the notable personalities present at the event.

While the wedding itself was kept largely private, curiosity about the MP’s new bride has sparked widespread interest online. Here is everything known about Dr Charis.

A Medical Doctor and Social Media Personality

Dr Charis is a Ghanaian medical doctor who has also built a strong presence on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. On her pages, she frequently shares content related to health, wellness and lifestyle with her followers.

Aside from her medical career, she is also known for discussing various practical issues online, ranging from personal development to everyday advice.

Entrepreneur and Car Dealer

Beyond medicine and social media, Dr Charis is also an entrepreneur. She runs an online vehicle business known as Charis Holdings, where she guides customers interested in importing vehicles, particularly from China.

Through her TikTok page, she often educates prospective buyers about the car importation process and the important questions they should ask before purchasing a vehicle.

In one of her videos, she advised potential buyers to be clear about the type of vehicle they want and to ask about shipping timelines, export documentation and port clearing arrangements before making payments.

Why She Keeps Her Relationship Private

Following the wedding, an old video of Dr Charis resurfaced online showing her explaining why she had chosen not to publicly display her relationship with the MP on social media.

In the video, she suggested that publicising relationships online often attracts unnecessary claims and controversies.

She explained;

Sometimes you wish you could post your boyfriend, but there are people who will claim they have been with him for years

Her remarks have since sparked discussions on social media about privacy in relationships.

The Man She Married

Her husband, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician who represents the Old Tafo Constituency in Parliament. He has served as MP since 2021 after winning the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Assafuah is a member of the New Patriotic Party and previously served as Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education before entering Parliament.

Since news of their wedding emerged, Dr Charis has become a trending figure on social media, with many users congratulating the couple while others continue to express curiosity about her professional and personal life.

With her growing influence online and her new position as the spouse of a prominent politician, many observers believe Dr Charis may become an increasingly visible public figure in Ghana’s social and professional landscape.

