CID intensifies manhunt for killers of Kotoko fan ‘Pooley’

The Ghana Police Service says the Sunyani CID is pursuing credible leads in the investigation into the stabbing death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley, during a Ghana Premier League match at Nsoatre.

The Director-General of the CID, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, disclosed that they are actively working to identify and arrest those involved in the stabbing incident, which shocked Ghana’s football community last year.

According to COP Donkor, the Sunyani CID has intensified investigations into the case and is pursuing key information that could lead to arrests.

“The Sunyani CID is actively pursuing credible leads which could lead to the arrest of anyone involved in this crime,” she said.

Frimpong, a well-known Kotoko supporter, died after he was stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Amoah Kronmansah II Park in Nsoatre in the Bono Region.

The incident occurred following an altercation involving an unidentified individual during the game, according to police briefings.

At a press briefing in Accra, COP Donkor announced that the police Cold Case Unit has also taken up the matter, alongside investigators in Sunyani, as authorities work to gather evidence and identify the suspects involved.

Police say no one has yet been put before a court in connection with the case, but investigations remain ongoing as officers review witness accounts and other available evidence. The CID boss assured the public that the police are determined to ensure justice for the victim and his family.

“No case of murder, disappearance or violent crime will be abandoned. Every victim and every family deserves justice,” she said.

Frimpong’s death triggered widespread outrage among football supporters across the country, raising fresh concerns about security and safety at Ghana Premier League venues.

The tragic death of the Kotoko supporter remains one of the most talked-about violent incidents linked to Ghana’s domestic league in recent years, with authorities hoping ongoing investigations will soon bring those responsible to justice.

