Did you know all bicycles in Ghana must be registered? Here’s what the law says

Ghana’s police say every bicycle must be registered under Road Traffic Regulations (LI 2180, Regulation 151) to comply with the law and ensure proper identification and regulation of bicycles on public roads.

A senior police officer has reiterated that every bicycle used on Ghana’s public roads must be officially registered under existing road traffic regulations, a requirement many cyclists may not be aware of.

Chief Inspector Frimpong Ayeh, speaking in a recent radio interview, said that under Legislative Instrument 2180 (Road Traffic Regulations, 2012), Regulation 151, bicycles are required to be registered with the District, Municipal or Metropolitan Assembly through a Police Inspector before they are ridden on public roads.

The disclosure forms part of the police’s ongoing drive to educate road users about compliance with traffic laws.

What the law says

Legislative Instrument 2180, which governs road use and traffic safety in Ghana — includes specific provisions relating to non‑motorised vehicles such as bicycles, hand carts and animal‑drawn carts. Regulation 151 states, among other things:

A person shall not operate a bicycle without a registration number and operating permit from the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly.

A non‑motorised vehicle used on a road must comply with all applicable rules governing road use.

A person who contravenes any provision of the regulation commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine or imprisonment.

These provisions mean that, unlike in some countries where bicycle registration is optional, Ghana’s traffic law explicitly requires bicycles to be registered to improve identification, enforcement and accountability.

Police officers have highlighted multiple reasons for enforcing the bicycle registration rule:

Identification: Registered bikes can be easily traced in the event of theft or misuse.

Safety: Registration helps police monitor road use and ensure cyclists follow traffic laws that apply to all road users.

Accountability: In case of crashes or offences, registered bicycles and their owners can be properly identified.

Earlier often overlooked sections of LI 2180 also require bicycles to have retro‑reflector strips fitted at the front and rear to enhance visibility and safety on the road, and riders must obey other traffic directions such as signals and police instructions.

While enforcement has traditionally focused on motor vehicles, recent efforts by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) indicate a shift toward broader inclusion of non‑motorised traffic in enforcement campaigns.

This complements long‑standing rules covering motorcycles and tricycles that are also under review for improvement.

Authorities say the public must be made aware of their obligations under the law, including registration and compliance with other safety requirements, to reduce traffic hazards and improve road management.