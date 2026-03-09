Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Galaxy S26: How Samsung’s new flagship compares to S25 and S24
Samsung’s Galaxy S series has long been one of the most influential smartphone lines in the world. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in early 2026, the company continues its yearly cycle of flagship upgrades, building on the Galaxy S25 (2025) and Galaxy S24 (2024) models.
While the three devices share a similar design philosophy, the Galaxy S26 introduces several upgrades in performance, display brightness, battery capacity and AI-driven features compared with the two previous generations.
READ ALSO: Police arrest man after finding powdered human skull, heart, eyeballs inside commercial bus
Samsung Galaxy S26
Key specifications
Display: 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 / Exynos 2600 (region dependent)
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB / 512GB
Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
Front camera: 12MP Battery: 4,300mAh
Software: Android 16 with One UI 8 Wireless charging with Qi2 support
The S26 series focuses heavily on AI-powered features and improved productivity, branding the phone as a next-generation “Galaxy AI phone.”
Samsung Galaxy S25
Key specifications
Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
Front camera: 12MP
Battery: 4,000mAh
Software: Android 15 with One UI 7
Samsung upgraded the S25 mainly with a faster processor and more RAM compared with the S24, improving performance and multitasking capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy S24
Key specifications
Display: 6.2-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
Front camera: 12MP
Battery: 4,000mAh
Software: Android 14 with Galaxy AI features
The S24 was notable for introducing Samsung’s early Galaxy AI features, which the company has expanded in later models.
What the Galaxy S26 has that the S25 and S24 don’t
1. Larger and Brighter Display
The Galaxy S26 increases the screen size slightly to 6.3 inches and improves brightness levels to around 3,000 nits, making it easier to view outdoors compared with earlier models.
2. New Processor Generation
The S26 uses Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600, delivering faster CPU, GPU and AI processing than the Snapdragon 8 Elite used in the S25 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the S24.
3. Bigger Battery
The S26 increases battery capacity to about 4,300mAh, compared with the 4,000mAh battery used in both the S25 and S24.
4. Stronger AI Integration
Samsung has emphasized AI-powered features, such as enhanced assistants and smart productivity tools, positioning the S26 as an “AI-first smartphone.”
5. Enhanced Connectivity and Hardware
Reports indicate improvements such as dual NFC antennas for more reliable contactless payments and improved hardware efficiency.
6. Improved Samsung DeX
The S26 introduces a revamped Samsung DeX experience with multi-desktop workspaces and better multitasking capabilities, bringing it closer to a laptop-like environment.
Samsung’s yearly upgrades are seen to show a gradual evolution rather than radical redesigns. Each generation improves performance, AI capabilities and display technology while maintaining a familiar design.
With the S26, Samsung appears to be pushing AI integration, productivity tools and display improvements, signaling the direction flagship smartphones may take over the next few years.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-