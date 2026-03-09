Advertisement

Galaxy S26: How Samsung’s new flagship compares to S25 and S24

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:25 - 09 March 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25 vs Galaxy S24: Compare specs, features, performance and upgrades to see what the latest Samsung flagship offers over the previous two generations.
Advertisement

Samsung’s Galaxy S series has long been one of the most influential smartphone lines in the world. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in early 2026, the company continues its yearly cycle of flagship upgrades, building on the Galaxy S25 (2025) and Galaxy S24 (2024) models.

Advertisement

While the three devices share a similar design philosophy, the Galaxy S26 introduces several upgrades in performance, display brightness, battery capacity and AI-driven features compared with the two previous generations.

READ ALSO: Police arrest man after finding powdered human skull, heart, eyeballs inside commercial bus

Samsung Galaxy S26

Advertisement

Key specifications
Display: 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 / Exynos 2600 (region dependent)
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB / 512GB
Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
Front camera: 12MP Battery: 4,300mAh
Software: Android 16 with One UI 8 Wireless charging with Qi2 support

The S26 series focuses heavily on AI-powered features and improved productivity, branding the phone as a next-generation “Galaxy AI phone.”

Samsung Galaxy S25

READ ALSO: Chaos in Brazil: 23 red cards issued after players clash during derby match

Key specifications
Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
Front camera: 12MP
Battery: 4,000mAh
Software: Android 15 with One UI 7

Samsung upgraded the S25 mainly with a faster processor and more RAM compared with the S24, improving performance and multitasking capabilities.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24

Key specifications
Display: 6.2-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
Front camera: 12MP
Battery: 4,000mAh
Software: Android 14 with Galaxy AI features

The S24 was notable for introducing Samsung’s early Galaxy AI features, which the company has expanded in later models.

What the Galaxy S26 has that the S25 and S24 don’t

1. Larger and Brighter Display
The Galaxy S26 increases the screen size slightly to 6.3 inches and improves brightness levels to around 3,000 nits, making it easier to view outdoors compared with earlier models.

2. New Processor Generation
The S26 uses Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600, delivering faster CPU, GPU and AI processing than the Snapdragon 8 Elite used in the S25 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the S24.

3. Bigger Battery
The S26 increases battery capacity to about 4,300mAh, compared with the 4,000mAh battery used in both the S25 and S24.

Advertisement

4. Stronger AI Integration
Samsung has emphasized AI-powered features, such as enhanced assistants and smart productivity tools, positioning the S26 as an “AI-first smartphone.”

5. Enhanced Connectivity and Hardware
Reports indicate improvements such as dual NFC antennas for more reliable contactless payments and improved hardware efficiency.

6. Improved Samsung DeX
The S26 introduces a revamped Samsung DeX experience with multi-desktop workspaces and better multitasking capabilities, bringing it closer to a laptop-like environment. 

READ ALSO: Iran threatens wrath on Gulf States after US strikes on energy infrastructure

Samsung’s yearly upgrades are seen to show a gradual evolution rather than radical redesigns. Each generation improves performance, AI capabilities and display technology while maintaining a familiar design.

With the S26, Samsung appears to be pushing AI integration, productivity tools and display improvements, signaling the direction flagship smartphones may take over the next few years.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me Update Me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
News
09.03.2026
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
News
09.03.2026
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
Entertainment
09.03.2026
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
News
09.03.2026
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship
News
09.03.2026
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship