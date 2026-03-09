Galaxy S26: How Samsung’s new flagship compares to S25 and S24

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25 vs Galaxy S24: Compare specs, features, performance and upgrades to see what the latest Samsung flagship offers over the previous two generations.

Samsung’s Galaxy S series has long been one of the most influential smartphone lines in the world. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in early 2026, the company continues its yearly cycle of flagship upgrades, building on the Galaxy S25 (2025) and Galaxy S24 (2024) models.

While the three devices share a similar design philosophy, the Galaxy S26 introduces several upgrades in performance, display brightness, battery capacity and AI-driven features compared with the two previous generations.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Key specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 / Exynos 2600 (region dependent)

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB

Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP Battery: 4,300mAh

Software: Android 16 with One UI 8 Wireless charging with Qi2 support



The S26 series focuses heavily on AI-powered features and improved productivity, branding the phone as a next-generation “Galaxy AI phone.”

Samsung Galaxy S25

Key specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4,000mAh

Software: Android 15 with One UI 7



Samsung upgraded the S25 mainly with a faster processor and more RAM compared with the S24, improving performance and multitasking capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Key specifications

Display: 6.2-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4,000mAh

Software: Android 14 with Galaxy AI features



The S24 was notable for introducing Samsung’s early Galaxy AI features, which the company has expanded in later models.

What the Galaxy S26 has that the S25 and S24 don’t

1. Larger and Brighter Display

The Galaxy S26 increases the screen size slightly to 6.3 inches and improves brightness levels to around 3,000 nits, making it easier to view outdoors compared with earlier models.



2. New Processor Generation

The S26 uses Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600, delivering faster CPU, GPU and AI processing than the Snapdragon 8 Elite used in the S25 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the S24.



3. Bigger Battery

The S26 increases battery capacity to about 4,300mAh, compared with the 4,000mAh battery used in both the S25 and S24.

4. Stronger AI Integration

Samsung has emphasized AI-powered features, such as enhanced assistants and smart productivity tools, positioning the S26 as an “AI-first smartphone.”



5. Enhanced Connectivity and Hardware

Reports indicate improvements such as dual NFC antennas for more reliable contactless payments and improved hardware efficiency.

6. Improved Samsung DeX

The S26 introduces a revamped Samsung DeX experience with multi-desktop workspaces and better multitasking capabilities, bringing it closer to a laptop-like environment.

Samsung’s yearly upgrades are seen to show a gradual evolution rather than radical redesigns. Each generation improves performance, AI capabilities and display technology while maintaining a familiar design.