GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why

GOIL and Star Oil announce temporary fuel supply disruptions in Ghana after an ICUMS system outage halted petroleum loading at depots, affecting distribution to service stations nationwide.

GOIL PLC and Star Oil have announced temporary fuel supply disruptions at some of their service stations following a technical outage of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), the platform used to process tax liabilities required for lifting petroleum products.

In separate statements, the two Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) said the system failure has prevented them, along with other industry players, from loading petroleum products from depots for distribution across the country.

GOIL PLC explained that the outage, which began on Thursday, 5th March has halted the processing of documentation required for petroleum lifting.

“Since Thursday, the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), the platform used to establish and process tax liabilities payable by Oil Marketing Companies, has experienced a system outage,” the company said.

“As a result, OMCs, including GOIL, have been unable to load petroleum products from the depots for distribution to service stations.”

The company noted that the disruption could lead to temporary shortages at some of its outlets nationwide.

“Consequently, some GOIL stations across the country may temporarily run low on products,” the statement added.

Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL, Edward Abambire Bawa, apologised to customers and transport operators for the inconvenience, stressing that the company is engaging the relevant authorities to restore normal supply as quickly as possible.

Star Oil also confirmed that some of its stations have begun running out of fuel due to the same system outage.

In a message to customers, the company clarified that the situation is not linked to hoarding or speculation about possible fuel price increases.

“You may have noticed that some of our fuel stations have begun running out of fuel. We would like to assure you that this is not due to any hoarding in anticipation of a price increase,” the company said.

Star Oil explained that the situation worsened after the ICUMS system failed on Saturday, preventing OMCs from completing the necessary documentation required to lift petroleum products.

“Although we planned to lift petroleum products on Saturday, the GRA ICUMS system was down throughout the day, preventing all OMCs from processing the required documentation to load products,” the company stated.

According to the company, the technical challenges with the system continued into Monday, affecting operations across the entire petroleum distribution industry.

Star Oil added that its stations may experience shortages more quickly because they record some of the highest fuel sales volumes relative to their underground storage capacity.

The company assured customers that it is closely monitoring the situation and will immediately resume lifting and restocking its stations once the ICUMS system is restored.