Sarkodie Sells Out 20k Royal Albert Hall – See Other Africans Who've Made Similar History

Sarkodie thrilled fans at London’s Royal Albert Hall after selling out the iconic venue on Ghana’s Independence Day, marking a historic moment for African rap and unveiling plans for a larger Rapperholic UK concert at The O2 Arena in 2027.

Sarkodie etched his name into music history on 6 March 2026 after becoming the first African rapper to sell out the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The landmark performance took place on the same day as Ghana Independence Day, adding special significance for Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The concert formed part of the London edition of Sarkodie’s renowned Rapperholic concert series, which has grown over the years into one of Ghana’s most highly anticipated music events. Traditionally staged annually, Rapperholic consistently attracts leading Ghanaian and international performers and frequently sells out major venues.

At the London show, the award-winning rapper delivered an energetic performance, thrilling the audience with a catalogue of his biggest hits. He was joined on stage by several high-profile artists, including Stormzy, Flavour, King Promise and Fuse ODG, creating a memorable night for fans in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the event, Sarkodie also used the moment to unveil plans for the next instalment of the concert series. The 2027 edition of Rapperholic UK is scheduled to take place at The O2 Arena, a venue with a capacity of about 20,000 seats. The concert is set for 6 March 2027 and will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Ghana’s independence, marking a major expansion of the Rapperholic brand.

Over the years, Sarkodie has cemented his status as one of Ghana’s most influential music figures. His impact on the industry has earned him numerous honours, including the Artiste of the Decade award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Sarkodie

His latest milestone at the Royal Albert Hall further places him among a growing list of African musicians who have successfully filled some of the world’s most prestigious concert venues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

African Artists Who Have Sold Out Major Concert Venues

1. Wizkid

In May 2018, Nigerian superstar Wizkid became the first Nigerian artist to sell out the 20,000-capacity The O2 Arena. The show marked a defining moment in his career, and he has since returned to the venue for several additional sold-out concerts.

Beyond London, Wizkid has also filled other prominent venues, including Accor Arena, the Prospect Park Bandshell, Royal Albert Hall and Eventim Apollo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Black Coffee

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee achieved a major milestone when he headlined and sold out Madison Square Garden. His performance on 7 October marked the first time a South African DJ had led a show at the iconic venue.

3. Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy has sold out several prominent arenas across the United States, including the Toyota Center and the Hollywood Bowl.

He has also filled venues such as Madison Square Garden and State Farm Arena, both of which seat around 21,000 spectators.

Internationally, Burna Boy has also sold out venues including Accor Arena, Ziggo Dome and Wembley Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burna Boy - Stadium 2024-16

4. Davido

Davido has also recorded significant achievements on the global touring circuit. In 2019, he sold out The O2 Arena for the first time, drawing nearly 20,000 fans. He later repeated the feat during his Timeless era concerts in 2022 and 2024, underscoring both his global popularity and the growing influence of Afrobeats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz delivered a historic performance when he sold out the Royal Albert Hall. The event was widely regarded as a milestone for East African music on the international stage.

6. Tiwa Savage

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiwa Savage made history as the first African female artist to sell out Indigo at The O2. The achievement came during her Savage Tour, her debut headline concert in the United Kingdom.

7. Yemi Alade

Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade launched her Mama Africa World Tour in Paris with a sold-out show at Le Trianon, demonstrating her strong international following.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. Angélique Kidjo

Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has performed at and sold out several major venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall. Her global tours continue to attract audiences from Europe, Africa and North America, reflecting her enduring international appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement