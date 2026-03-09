Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Sarkodie Sells Out 20k Royal Albert Hall – See Other Africans Who've Made Similar History
Sarkodie etched his name into music history on 6 March 2026 after becoming the first African rapper to sell out the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The landmark performance took place on the same day as Ghana Independence Day, adding special significance for Ghanaians both at home and abroad.
The concert formed part of the London edition of Sarkodie’s renowned Rapperholic concert series, which has grown over the years into one of Ghana’s most highly anticipated music events. Traditionally staged annually, Rapperholic consistently attracts leading Ghanaian and international performers and frequently sells out major venues.
At the London show, the award-winning rapper delivered an energetic performance, thrilling the audience with a catalogue of his biggest hits. He was joined on stage by several high-profile artists, including Stormzy, Flavour, King Promise and Fuse ODG, creating a memorable night for fans in attendance.
READ MORE; Juliet Ibrahim talks about marriage after past challenges: ‘I need somebody who complements me’
During the event, Sarkodie also used the moment to unveil plans for the next instalment of the concert series. The 2027 edition of Rapperholic UK is scheduled to take place at The O2 Arena, a venue with a capacity of about 20,000 seats. The concert is set for 6 March 2027 and will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Ghana’s independence, marking a major expansion of the Rapperholic brand.
Over the years, Sarkodie has cemented his status as one of Ghana’s most influential music figures. His impact on the industry has earned him numerous honours, including the Artiste of the Decade award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
His latest milestone at the Royal Albert Hall further places him among a growing list of African musicians who have successfully filled some of the world’s most prestigious concert venues.
African Artists Who Have Sold Out Major Concert Venues
1. Wizkid
In May 2018, Nigerian superstar Wizkid became the first Nigerian artist to sell out the 20,000-capacity The O2 Arena. The show marked a defining moment in his career, and he has since returned to the venue for several additional sold-out concerts.
Beyond London, Wizkid has also filled other prominent venues, including Accor Arena, the Prospect Park Bandshell, Royal Albert Hall and Eventim Apollo.
2. Black Coffee
South African DJ and producer Black Coffee achieved a major milestone when he headlined and sold out Madison Square Garden. His performance on 7 October marked the first time a South African DJ had led a show at the iconic venue.
3. Burna Boy
Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy has sold out several prominent arenas across the United States, including the Toyota Center and the Hollywood Bowl.
ALSO READ; 'I helped Emelia Brobbey, but she won’t answer my calls in my difficult time' – Paa George
He has also filled venues such as Madison Square Garden and State Farm Arena, both of which seat around 21,000 spectators.
Internationally, Burna Boy has also sold out venues including Accor Arena, Ziggo Dome and Wembley Arena.
4. Davido
MUST READ: ‘Stop wanting to chop us before you help us; we’re your sisters’ - Sefa tells DJs and presenters
Davido has also recorded significant achievements on the global touring circuit. In 2019, he sold out The O2 Arena for the first time, drawing nearly 20,000 fans. He later repeated the feat during his Timeless era concerts in 2022 and 2024, underscoring both his global popularity and the growing influence of Afrobeats.
5. Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz delivered a historic performance when he sold out the Royal Albert Hall. The event was widely regarded as a milestone for East African music on the international stage.
6. Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage made history as the first African female artist to sell out Indigo at The O2. The achievement came during her Savage Tour, her debut headline concert in the United Kingdom.
ALSO READ: Big blow for fans and local content as MultiChoice shuts down Showmax over ‘unsustainable loss
7. Yemi Alade
Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade launched her Mama Africa World Tour in Paris with a sold-out show at Le Trianon, demonstrating her strong international following.
8. Angélique Kidjo
READ MORE: Adina Thembi explains her break from the music scene: ‘I was going through self-discovery’
Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has performed at and sold out several major venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall. Her global tours continue to attract audiences from Europe, Africa and North America, reflecting her enduring international appeal.
As more African artistes continue to headline and sell out some of the world’s most prestigious venues, the continent’s influence on the international music scene becomes even more evident. For Sarkodie and many others pushing the culture beyond borders, these accomplishments signal a future where African music commands even greater stages and audiences across the world.