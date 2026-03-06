‘Stop wanting to chop us before you help us; we’re your sisters’ - Sefa tells DJs and presenters

Ghanaian singer Sefa has urged disc jockeys and presenters in the entertainment industry to stop making sexual advances towards female musicians before offering them professional support or opportunities.

Speaking during an interview on Okay FM, the artiste stated that although she has not personally encountered such behaviour, she is aware that several women in the industry have faced similar experiences.

According to Sefa, when she first entered the music industry, most of the men she worked with treated her like a younger sister, which helped shield her from uncomfortable situations of that nature.

The “Echoke” hitmaker, however, stressed that it would be misleading to suggest the problem does not exist, noting that a number of female artistes have openly spoken about experiencing such challenges.

She believes the situation can improve if men within the industry adopt a more respectful mindset and treat female artistes as family rather than approaching them with sexual motives.

She said;

When I entered the industry, many people treated me like a sister, so none of them attempted to make sexual advances towards me. I won’t say such things never happen because there are women in the industry who experience them. However, I believe it’s something we can manage. Not every woman you meet should be approached with sexual intentions

Sefa also shared her thoughts on why the Ghanaian entertainment space often appears to be dominated by men.

She explained that part of the issue stems from how presenters and media platforms tend to promote male artistes more heavily than their female counterparts.

Citing her own experience, the singer recalled the success of her hit single “Echoke”. After the song gained widespread popularity, she organised a concert at the **Ho Sports Stadium** in January 2022 and managed to fill the venue.

Despite the achievement, Sefa believes the media did not give the event the level of attention it deserved.

According to her, accomplishments by male musicians often receive greater publicity, while similar successes by female artistes frequently go underreported.

She added;