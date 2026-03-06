Age verification required
Video sparks outrage as students celebrate on Volta Lake without life jackets
A viral video showing students celebrating in canoes on the Volta Lake without life jackets has triggered widespread concern on social media, with many Ghanaians warning about the dangers of travelling on the lake without proper safety gear.
The footage, circulating on social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, shows pupils believed to be winners of the Krachi East International-Circuit Basic School Games jubilating in canoes as they journey back to their communities across the Volta Lake in Ghana’s Oti Region.
In the video, the students can be seen cheering, clapping and celebrating their victory while standing and sitting in wooden canoes on the lake. However, none of the occupants appear to be wearing life jackets, prompting alarm among viewers who fear the situation could easily turn tragic if an accident occurs.
The video quickly drew reactions online, with many users raising concerns about the safety of the children.
One user reacting to the footage wrote:
Eiiii hmmm… winners going home on the Volta Lake without life jackets.
This is very dangerous they are also not wearing Life Jacket
Ao! No life jackets
We are not serious with safety and Security at all
Winners of the Krachi East International-Circuit Basic School Games sighted jubilating in their canoes on the Volta Lake, as they embark on the treacherous journey back to their various communities in the Oti Region. pic.twitter.com/cKkLNpf7uq— SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) March 4, 2026
Others urged authorities to intensify safety education and enforcement along the lake, warning that similar situations have led to deadly accidents in the past. The Volta Lake, created after the construction of the Akosombo Dam, serves as a crucial transport route for many remote communities across several regions of Ghana, including the Oti and Volta regions.
For many residents, especially in island and lakeside communities, canoes and small boats are the primary means of transport to schools, markets and health facilities. In October 2025, at least 15 people, including several children, died when a canoe capsized on the Volta Lake in the Oti Region, reigniting calls for stricter enforcement of maritime safety rules.
Authorities have also previously expressed concern that many passengers ignore directives to wear life jackets when travelling on the lake, despite government efforts to promote their use. The viral video has once again sparked debate about safety practices on the lake, particularly for school children who often travel long distances by canoe to attend school or community events.
While the students’ celebration reflects joy after their sporting success, the situation highlights the urgent need for strict enforcement of life-jacket regulations and increased safety awareness among lake communities.
Repeatedly, many Ghanaians are urging local authorities, schools and boat operators to ensure that basic safety protocols are followed to prevent avoidable tragedies on one of the country’s most important waterways.
