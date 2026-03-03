Advertisement

Video shows Asantehene scoring penalty in kente and kyawkyaw, fans hail his footwork

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:42 - 03 March 2026
Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II taking a penalty
A viral video shows Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II scoring a penalty while dressed in kente and traditional sandals, delighting Ghanaians on social media. The lighthearted royal moment has sparked massive online reactions and admiration.
A video of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, scoring a football penalty while adorned in colourful kente cloth and traditional sandals (kyawkyaw/ahenema) has captured the attention of social media users across Ghana and beyond.

While it remains unclear exactly when or where the video was shot, the clip, widely shared on platforms, Facebook, has sparked a wave of humorous and celebratory reactions online.

In the footage, the revered Ashanti monarch steps forward during a ceremonial event, confidently strikes a football with his native sandals, and sends the ball straight down the centre of the goal,  past the diving goalkeeper, erupting cheers from those present.

Clad in his regal kente and traditional kyawkyaw, Otumfuo’s spirited penalty has delighted social media users, who flooded comment sections with laughter, admiration and playful comparisons to professional footballers.

Some fans jokingly suggested the Asantehene should be added to Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, while others noted the unique spectacle of a king scoring in sandals.Netizen reactions included remarks such as:

Don't let Arsenal see this or else our king will be their next target.

Native sandals can even score but Asamoah Gyan de3 hmm 2010

The first person to score a penalty with kyawkyaw that's Otumfour for you
See how nana kick the ball nana is a baller

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II is one of Ghana’s most respected traditional leaders, serving as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool and the custodian of Ashanti customs and heritage.

His influence extends beyond cultural duties to social and community initiatives, including educational support and conflict resolution.

The penalty kick video provides a rare glimpse of Otumfuo in a lighthearted moment, blending sport with tradition as he engages with the crowd.

The trending clip has become symbolic of the Asantehene’s enduring connection with the Ghanaian public, admired not only as a traditional ruler but also as a figure capable of inspiring joy and national pride.

