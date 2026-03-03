Advertisement

'I won't be surprised' – Sports Minister on Dede Ayew's possible call-up for World Cup

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:48 - 03 March 2026
Ghana Sports Minister Kofi Adams says veteran striker Andre Ayew could return to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting that his experience and active club form keep him in contention despite recent absences from the national team.
Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has said he would not be surprised if veteran forward Andre Ayew earns a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the 36‑year‑old’s absence from recent national team selections.

Adams made the remarks in an interview on Adom FM on Tuesday, emphasising that as long as Ayew continues to play competitive club football and has not formally retired from international duty, his inclusion remains a real possibility.

"Dede Ayew, too, is picking up, and as long as he has not retired, I won't be surprised if he makes it into the 2026 World Cup squad," the minister said.

Ayew, one of the country’s most experienced internationals, has not featured for the Black Stars since a friendly series in March 2024 against Nigeria and Uganda.

After leaving French side Le Havre at the end of last season, Ayew signed with Dutch club NAC Breda in January 2026, where he has been working to regain full match fitness.

He highlighted that the final selection decisions rest with the Black Stars’ technical team. Ayew is Ghana’s most capped outfield player and has represented the Black Stars at multiple major tournaments, including past FIFA World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations competitions.

Despite his experience and leadership qualities, Ayew has faced increasing competition from younger talents emerging in the Black Stars set‑up.

The squad planning process for the 2026 finals has been marked by discussions over balancing veteran influence with fresh energy.

Ghana qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co‑hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

Pre‑tournament friendlies are scheduled for March, with final squad lists to be confirmed in the coming months.

