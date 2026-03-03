Police, bloggers and creative artists to join Ghana’s World Cup delegation - Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Sports Minister Kofi Adams confirms that police officers, sports bloggers, and other officials will join the Black Stars’ squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico to ensure security, media coverage, and fan support.

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has revealed that the country plans to send police officers, bloggers, creative artists to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking in an interview with Adom Fm, the minister said his ministry is not only preparing to send the Black Stars squad, but also various other stakeholders to the global tournament.

"A number of police officers will go, along with one or two members of the emergency response team. We also have creative artistes, including bloggers, because it is an opportunity for them to build a base." he said.

The role of security he noted, was to enable police learn crowd control and handle better, hooliganism in sports.

"We see it as an opportunity to learn. I have discussed with the IGP that we need to send personnel because we want to form a police unit for sports. So we want to send some police officers to the World Cup to observe crowd control in action and understand how it is done.” he said.

Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is the team’s fifth appearance at the tournament after finishing atop their qualification group last October.

The Black Stars are drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia. Their campaign begins on June 17, 2026, against Panama.

As part of World Cup preparations, the team will regroup for internationals in March, against European opposition and will train in the United States ahead of the finals.

Accredited bloggers are expected to provide real‑time coverage, fan perspectives and behind‑the‑scenes insights for local and diaspora audiences.

“We saw how IShowSpeed visited us, so if we send them to embark on a similar initiative, they can gain more followers”, the minister noted