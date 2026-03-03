Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly shuts down 37 explosives shops at Kejetia

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has shut down more than 37 shops selling explosives and combustible materials at Kejetia Market, ordering traders to relocate to Racecourse Market over heightened fire and public safety concerns.

More than 37 traders dealing in explosive and highly flammable materials have begun vacating their shops at the bustling Kejetia Market following a directive from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) banning the sale of combustible substances within the market precincts.

The enforcement action, led by the Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, was intensified late Sunday night as shops were shuttered and goods removed.

Kejetia Market, also known as Kumasi Central Market, is one of the largest open-air markets in West Africa with thousands of traders and daily foot traffic in excess of 50,000 visitors.

In a press release on Thursday, February 26, 2026, the KMA announced an immediate ban on the sale and storage of explosive and highly flammable materials within the market and its environs, citing public safety and fire risk mitigation as the primary motivation.

The prohibition affects vendors dealing in carbide, petrol (gasoline), acid, gas, black powder, smokeless powder and similar hazardous goods. Traders were given until Sunday, March 1, 2026 to comply with the directive.

Affected traders were ordered to remove their stock and relocate their businesses to the nearby Racecourse Market, a designated area for handling such materials where regulatory safety standards are easier to enforce.

To ensure compliance, the KMA has deployed a joint enforcement team comprising personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police Service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the military and national security agencies.

The team is tasked with inspecting shops, seizing contraband materials and shutting down non-compliant operations if necessary.

Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi said the policy is designed to protect lives and property in one of Ghana’s busiest commercial hubs, stressing that the unrestricted sale of volatile materials within Kejetia posed a serious fire hazard.

Video and social media footage emerging from the market over the weekend showed enforcement officers entering affected sections of Kejetia, sealing shops and overseeing the removal of stocks by traders.

Some traders represented by the Association of Kejetia Chemical Sellers have appealed to the KMA and central government for dialogue, arguing that the relocation process could disrupt livelihoods without adequate alternative support.

They have asked for more engagement and clearer transition plans to minimise economic losses. The ban comes amid recurring concerns over fire outbreaks and safety hazards linked to Market’s crowded conditions and the presence of volatile goods.

Markets across Ghana including Kejetia have historically been prone to fire incidents due to congested stalls and inadequate fire safety infrastructure.