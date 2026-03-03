Advertisement

Ghana's Embassy in Doha issues urgent emergency registration call to Ghanaians in Qatar

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:16 - 03 March 2026
The Ghana Embassy in Doha has urged all Ghanaian nationals in Qatar to register urgently as part of emergency preparedness measures amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Doha has launched an emergency registration drive for Ghanaian nationals resident in Qatar, citing heightened regional instability and the need to bolster consular preparedness.

The appeal comes as broader diplomatic and travel alerts sweep the Middle East amid escalating hostilities following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Doha hereby urges all Ghanaian nationals residing in the State of Qatar who have not registered to immediately to do so, as part of ongoing emergency preparedness measures.”

The directive spans students, workers, families, and visitors, and requires all Ghanaians in Qatar to complete an online registration form hosted on the Embassy’s official channels.

This data will be used to maintain effective communication, provide consular assistance, and, if necessary, coordinate evacuation arrangements.

The call to action aligns with a series of security advisories issued by foreign governments in the region.

On March 2, the U.S. Department of State issued guidance urging American citizens to depart immediately from more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, amid expanding conflict linked to strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions.

Simultaneously, other diplomatic missions, including the UK Foreign Office, have advised their nationals to shelter in place in Gulf states such as Qatar and Bahrain due to potential missile threats and regional instability.

These developments follow a wave of airspace closures, flight cancellations and heightened alert levels across the Gulf, prompting nations to urge their citizens to stay in contact with local embassies and prepare for consular support if needed.

In its statement, the Ghana mission emphasised that information collected will be treated with strict confidentiality and used strictly for emergency and consular purposes.

The Embassy also assured that it will continue to provide updates through official communication channels as the security situation evolves.

Speaking to the broader regional context, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently activated emergency preparedness plans in other affected posts, such as its embassy in Tehran, where partial evacuation of staff has already begun in response to escalating tensions.

The registration during periods of heightened geopolitical tension is critical for receiving timely security alerts, accessing official evacuation assistance and ensuring consular support in emergencies

Ghanaian nationals in Qatar are therefore being urged to act promptly, maintain up-to-date contact details with the Embassy, and closely monitor developments.

