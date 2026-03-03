5 Key Reasons Some Muslim Women Don’t Participate In Ramadan Fasting

Understand why it’s important to respect Muslim women during Ramadan and why asking about their fasting may be inappropriate

Fasting during Ramadan is obligatory for Muslims and is one of the fundamental pillars of Islam. From dawn to sunset, Muslims abstain from food and drink as an act of worship and spiritual discipline. However, Islamic teachings clearly outline situations where a person, including a woman is permitted or instructed not to fast.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana, a Muslim woman, Miss Sumaya Salifu explained both the religious rulings and the social sensitivity surrounding the issue of some women, not fasting during Ramadan.

1. Menstruation: A Clear Religious Exemption

One of the primary reasons a Muslim woman may not fast is menstruation. According to Islamic teachings, fasting is not permitted during this period, and she is also exempt from performing the daily prayers.

After her period ends, she performs a ritual purification bath (ghusl) before resuming prayers and fasting. Although she is excused during menstruation, she is required to make up the missed fasting days after Ramadan and before the next Ramadan.

Miss Sumaya Salifu said:

In Islam, when a woman is menstruating, she is not pure to go and pray or stand before Allah. So after mensturating, there is a holy bath that is called Janaba. So she bath to cleanse herself and purify herself before going to pray.

This ruling is not a sign of spiritual weakness; it is a direct religious instruction that acknowledges a woman’s biological condition.

2. Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Pregnant and breastfeeding women may be exempt from fasting if it could harm their health or the health of their baby. Since proper nourishment is essential during pregnancy and nursing, Islam prioritises wellbeing. If fasting poses a risk, the woman may postpone it and make up the missed days later when she is physically able.

3. Illness and Health Conditions

Islam distinguishes between temporary illness and chronic health conditions. If a woman is temporarily unwell and fasting would worsen her condition, she may break her fast and make up the missed day after recovery.

However, Sumaya Salifu said if a Muslim woman is living with a chronic or long-term health condition that makes fasting harmful, she is not obligated to fast. In such cases, someone has to fast on her behalf. Islamic guidance allows the person to give her items for fasting to someone to fast on her behalf.

4.Travelling

Long-distance travel is also recognised as a valid exemption due to the potential physical strain involved. A travelling woman may postpone her fast and make it up at a later time. According to Sumaya Salifu, she would fast when the distance is just a 4 -hour journey.

5. Postnatal Bleeding After Childbirth

Women experiencing postnatal bleeding after childbirth are exempt from fasting, similar to menstruation. Once the bleeding stops and purification is completed, fasting may resume, and the missed days are made up later.

Why It Is Important Not to Ask Why a Muslim Woman Is Not Fasting

Miss Sumaya Salifu highlighted an important social concern: the discomfort many women feel when asked why they are not fasting.

The reasons for not fasting can involve deeply personal matters such as menstruation, pregnancy, miscarriage, fertility struggles or illness. Asking a woman directly can put her in an awkward position, forcing her to disclose private information she may not wish to share.

It is important and advisable for people to abstain from asking Muslim women why they are not fasting. In Islam, fasting is an act of worship between the individual and Allah. It is not a matter for public investigation or judgement. Questioning someone may unintentionally imply suspicion or criticism, even when that is not the intention.

Not fasting does not automatically mean someone is less devoted. Islam provides legitimate allowances, especially for women, recognising health realities and personal circumstances.

Islam’s guidance on fasting during Ramadan is rooted in mercy, balance and understanding. While fasting is obligatory for those who are able, there are clear and compassionate exemptions.