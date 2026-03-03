Advertisement

Here’re All The Public Holiday in Ghana This March

Josephine Amuzu
09:30 - 03 March 2026
As the month of March unfolds, many Ghanaians are looking ahead to the public holidays and possible school breaks within the month. While some dates have been officially declared, others remain likely or tentative, depending on circumstances and religious observances.

Independence Day – 6th March

Government has officially declared 6th March as a public holiday in celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day. The day marks the country’s freedom from colonial rule and is commemorated annually with parades, national events, and patriotic activities across the country.

This year, 6th March falls on a Friday. Traditionally, when Independence Day falls midweek, schoolchildren sometimes benefit from an additional day off. However, because it falls on a Friday, it is likely that Monday, 9th March, could be observed as a holiday for schoolchildren only. This has not yet been officially confirmed, but it is a possibility parents and students are anticipating.

Eid ul-Fitr – 20th to 21st March (Tentative)

Another expected holiday within the month is Eid ul-Fitr, which is likely to fall on 20th or 21st March. However, this date remains tentative because the celebration depends on the sighting of the moon, which determines the end of Ramadan.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. On this day, Muslims gather for special congregational prayers, share festive meals with family and friends, and give charity to the less fortunate. The celebration symbolises renewal, gratitude, joy, and unity within Muslim communities.

Because the exact date depends on lunar observations, government will formally declare the public holiday once the date is confirmed.

What the Public Should Note

At present:

  • 6th March – Official public holiday (Independence Day)

  • 9th March – Likely school holiday (not yet confirmed)

  • 20th–21st March – Tentative Eid ul-Fitr holiday (subject to confirmation)

Ghanaians are advised to await official communication from the relevant authorities regarding any additional declarations. As the month unfolds, these holidays offer moments for reflection, celebration, family time, and spiritual renewal.

