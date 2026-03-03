Advertisement

Ghana closes Embassy in Iran indefinitely, evacuates staff amid ongoing conflict

Maxwell Nyagamago
09:30 - 03 March 2026
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghana closes its embassy in Iran and evacuates staff following escalating U.S.-Israeli strikes and the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, citing safety concerns amid regional conflict.
The Government of Ghana has announced the immediate closure of its embassy in Iran and the successful evacuation of all diplomatic staff amid the ongoing war involving Israel and the United States.

The development was confirmed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a social media post on Tuesday, 2 March 2026.

In the post, Mr Ablakwa emphasised the government’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens amid the escalating conflict. He stated:

I am delighted to announce that we have conducted a successful evacuation of all our embassy staff in Iran. The Ghanaian diplomats are safe and in high spirits. Ghana’s embassy in Iran is now closed sine die. The safety, welfare and protection of Ghanaians remains our utmost priority in these tempestuous times.

Background

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during the 36th anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at Khomeini’s shrine in southern Tehran, Iran June 4, 2025. — Reuters

The Middle East has entered a period of heightened conflict following a major joint United States and Israeli airstrike campaign against Iran, which culminated in the confirmed death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in late February 2026. Iranian state media acknowledged his death after coordinated strikes targeted his compound in Tehran and other strategic locations. U.S. officials described the operation as intended to eliminate imminent security threats and disrupt Iran’s military capabilities.

Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, was killed alongside senior Iranian military leaders and members of his family. Iranian authorities announced a 40‑day national mourning period and condemned the air campaign as an act of aggression and a violation of international law. The Foreign Ministry vowed retaliation against the United States and Israel.

Iran War via arabcenterdc.org

In immediate response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reaffirmed its commitment to major military retaliation. Iranian forces and allied proxies launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory and facilities in Gulf states hosting U.S. forces. Explosions and aerial engagements were reported in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, contributing to rising civilian and military casualties across the region.

Ghana’s decision to close its embassy reflects the escalating dangers and underscores the government’s priority of protecting its citizens abroad.

