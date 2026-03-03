IFF 2026 returns to Kigali as Africa’s fintech leaders prepare for major policy talks

IFF 2026 returns to Kigali as Africa’s fintech leaders prepare for major policy talks

IFF 2026 returns to Kigali as Africa’s fintech leaders prepare for major policy talks

#Featuredpost

If you’re building in fintech, investing in digital finance, or shaping policy in Ghana, there’s one event you may want to mark on your calendar.

The Inclusive FinTech Forum (IFF) 2026 is set to take place from March 10–12, 2026 at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda and it’s positioning itself as one of the most important conversations about the future of finance in Africa.

After successful editions in 2023 and 2025, the forum is returning with even bigger ambitions.

What is IFF and why does it matter?

The Inclusive FinTech Forum is a global platform that brings together fintech founders, regulators, policymakers, investors, financial institutions and development partners to shape the future of financial inclusion.

But this isn’t just another tech conference.

IFF focuses on advancing policies, strengthening regulatory collaboration and building long-term partnerships that move digital finance from conversation to real impact.

With Ghana’s fintech ecosystem expanding rapidly from mobile money dominance to cross-border payments innovation, these are conversations that directly affect local players.

The second edition of IFF, held in February 2025, hosted close to 3,000 delegates from Africa and beyond, reinforcing Kigali’s role as a growing hub for financial innovation.

IFF 2026 is expected to attract a similar number of high-level participants, including central bank officials, regulators, founders, global investors and development institutions.

The forum is organised by the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), with the National Bank of Rwanda joining as a lead partner and co-organiser, a strong signal of institutional backing.

What will IFF 2026 focus on?

The 2026 edition will centre on the theme:

“Shaping the Future of Inclusive Finance: Innovation. Impact. Connection.”

Key discussions will include:

Building Africa’s Digital Currency Corridor - from CBDCs to cross-border commerce

AI-Powered Financial Inclusion - scaling smart solutions across emerging markets

Open Finance Ecosystems - connecting Africa’s fintech future to global markets

Climate FinTech - financing Africa’s green transition

For Ghana, these topics are timely.

As conversations around cross-border trade under AfCFTA, open banking frameworks and AI-driven financial tools intensify, participation in continental-level discussions could prove strategic for both regulators and founders.

Why Ghanaian stakeholders should consider attending

Ghana remains one of West Africa’s most dynamic fintech markets. Being part of platforms like IFF offers opportunities to:

Engage directly with policymakers across Africa

Explore cross-border partnerships

Understand regulatory direction in emerging markets

Position early in infrastructure conversations shaping the next phase of digital finance

For startups looking to scale beyond Ghana, or investors seeking broader exposure, these networks matter.

Registration now open

IFF 2026 will take place from March 10–12 at the Kigali Convention Centre.

To explore the full agenda and secure your participation, visit:

https://www.inclusivefintechforum.com/get-your-2026-pass?&utm_source=media_houses&utm_medium=paid-media&utm_campaign=media-houses-pulse-ng-blog

As Africa’s fintech landscape continues to evolve, platforms like IFF are increasingly becoming rooms where the next chapter of digital finance is shaped.