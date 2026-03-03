Advertisement

Salt as 'Super Glue'? The Science Behind How Egg Sellers in Ghana Use Salt to Balance Eggs

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:19 - 03 March 2026
How egg sellers in Ghana use salt to balance eggs and the simple science of friction and surface support behind this clever market trick.
If you’ve ever bought eggs from a roadside vendor in Ghana, you may have noticed something fascinating. The eggs are stacked neatly, sometimes in small pyramids — and they don’t roll away. It makes people wonder how is that possible. It has always been salt and to many, it looks like magic. But there’s real science behind this everyday market trick.

How Egg Sellers Use Salt

Egg sellers often sprinkle a small amount of salt on a flat surface, usually a tray, wooden board, or tabletop — before placing the eggs on it.

Here’s what happens:

  • A thin layer of salt is spread on the surface.

  • Eggs are gently pressed into the salt.

  • The grains create a firm base that prevents the eggs from rolling.

  • More salt may be added between eggs to keep them upright and closely packed.

This allows sellers to display eggs attractively and securely without expensive trays or holders.

Why Do Eggs Roll in the First Place?

Eggs are oval-shaped, not perfectly round. Because of this curved surface, they naturally roll when placed on smooth surfaces. On a flat wooden or plastic table or tray, there’s very little friction. That’s why eggs easily slide or topple. Salt changes that.

The Science Behind It

1. Increased Friction

Salt works because of friction, surface area, and particle structure.

Salt grains are rough and irregular. When sprinkled on a surface, they create resistance between the egg and the table.

More friction = less movement.

The egg grips the salt crystals instead of sliding freely.

2. Micro-Support System

Each tiny grain of salt acts like a mini support structure. When an egg is pressed into salt:

  • The grains shift and adjust

  • They mould slightly around the base of the egg

  • They create a stable foundation

Think of it as a soft but firm cushion that locks the egg in place.

3. Distribution of Weight

Salt spreads the egg’s weight across many tiny contact points instead of one smooth surface. This makes it harder for the egg to tip over. It’s similar to how sand can hold an object steady when slightly compressed.

Is It Really “Super Glue”?

Not exactly. Salt doesn’t stick chemically to the egg like glue does. Instead, it works mechanically — through friction and pressure. There is no bonding reaction. It’s simply physics at work.

Street Innovation at Its Best

This simple technique shows how everyday traders use practical knowledge to solve problems. Without engineering training or fancy tools, egg sellers apply basic physics instinctively.

It’s a reminder that science isn’t only in laboratories. Sometimes, it’s right there on the streets, quietly supporting small businesses.

The next time you see eggs balanced perfectly at a roadside stand, you’ll know: it’s not magic. It’s friction, pressure, and clever innovation. A pinch of salt — and a lot of practical wisdom.

