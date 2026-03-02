Advertisement

Did You Know You Can Use Banana Peels to Polish Your Shoes? Here Are 5 Other Surprising Uses

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:05 - 02 March 2026
Before you toss that banana peel into the bin, you may want to think again. While most people see it as waste, the inside of a banana peel can actually serve as a natural and effective leather shoe polish. Even more surprising, it has several other practical household and beauty uses that make it far more valuable than it seems.

A Natural Shoe Polish at Home

The inner side of a banana peel contains natural oils and mild polishing compounds that can restore shine to leather shoes. The process is simple:

  • Rub the inside of the peel directly onto the surface of your leather shoe.

  • Ensure you cover the entire shoe evenly.

  • Use a clean, soft cloth to buff the shoe in circular motions.

The natural oils help moisturise the leather, while the gentle texture lifts dirt and dullness. The result is a subtle, clean shine without the use of chemical-based polish. It is affordable, eco-friendly and surprisingly effective for quick touch-ups.

Other Surprising Benefits of Banana Peels

1. Skin Care Support

Banana peels contain antioxidants and vitamins that may help soothe irritated skin. Some people rub the inside of the peel on minor skin irritations, insect bites or acne-prone areas. While not a medical treatment, it can provide mild calming effects.

2. Teeth Brightening

Rubbing the inside of a banana peel on your teeth for a few minutes daily is believed to help reduce surface stains due to minerals such as potassium and magnesium. However, it should not replace proper dental hygiene.

3. Plant Fertiliser

Banana peels are rich in potassium and other nutrients beneficial for plants. You can chop them into small pieces and bury them in soil to enrich your garden naturally.

4. Scratch Remover for Furniture

The natural oils in banana peels can help reduce the appearance of minor scratches on wooden furniture. Rub gently over the scratch and buff with a cloth.

5. Compost Booster

If you compost at home, banana peels break down quickly and add valuable nutrients to the mix.

Banana peels are often discarded without a second thought, yet they offer practical, sustainable alternatives to everyday products. From polishing leather shoes to nourishing plants, this humble kitchen leftover proves that sometimes the most useful solutions are already in your home. Next time you enjoy a banana, remember — the peel may be just as useful as the fruit itself.

