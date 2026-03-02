Advertisement

Queen eShun warns upcoming artistes against 'death trap' record deals

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:02 - 02 March 2026
Queen eShun shares why managing her own music career gave her freedom and peace of mind, warning young artistes to carefully evaluate record deals before signing.
Queen eShun, born Ethel Esi Eshun, has urged up-and-coming artistes to take control of their music careers rather than signing with record labels, describing some contracts as ‘death traps’ that can strip artistes of their freedom.

Speaking on Starr Showbiz with Feeling Daddy on Starr 103.5 FM on Saturday, 28 February, Queen eShun shared her personal experience, explaining why managing her own affairs proved more beneficial.

I realised that managers are looking at their own interests, and sometimes that can affect you even more,’ she said. ‘These contracts are death traps. They trap you for a long time. They take your freedom. It kind of stops you from singing for a while. You can’t even release your songs. It’s a whole mess.

Queen eShun explained that while partnerships with managers or distribution companies can be helpful, artistes should ensure they fully understand any agreement before signing.

If you do get a contract, have a lawyer look through it. If they think it’s a great deal, then go ahead. But usually, there are hidden clauses that you overlook, and the moment you sign, it traps you

Reflecting on her own career, she revealed that after pausing music to focus on her education, she operated independently as ‘Queenie Shawn Music’ and managed her affairs single-handedly. She said;

It’s better for you to do something on your own. You get your team on board, but it’s still your thing. It makes the job easier and gives you peace of mind
Queen eShun added that a manager’s interests may sometimes clash with an artiste’s vision, leading to conflicts over style, genre or career direction. She cautioned;

If you don’t get a team that understands you, your brand, your style, your goal, your voice, your power, it will mess you up

The singer’s advice serves as a reminder to emerging musicians to carefully evaluate the terms of management and recording contracts, prioritise their creative freedom and take charge of their professional journeys.

