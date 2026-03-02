Advertisement

'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:46 - 02 March 2026
M.anifest - B.E.A.R
M.anifest - B.E.A.R
M.anifest has opened up about the harsh realities of Ghana’s creative arts industry, describing it as “broken with non-existent infrastructure.”
Advertisement

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has shared his thoughts on the creative arts industry, describing it as “broken, with non-existent infrastructure.”

Advertisement

Speaking at the “Protecting What You Create” seminar, which was shared on Instagram on 28 February 2026, M.anifest revealed that he has not received any royalties from the Ghanaian music industry, despite being active for over a decade.

He said;

READ MORE: Stonebwoy is an epitome of excellence; his standard is different — McDan hails Bhim Nation boss

As a Ghanaian creative or businessperson, you are dealing with broken infrastructure and, at times, non-existent infrastructure. I was very glad to hear that some strides were made back in those days, but I will tell you, I have not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life.
Advertisement

So the bad news is that this is where you are beginning from. You are starting from a broken place

MUST READ: Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23–27 February)

The rapper also shared what he believes creatives can adopt to elevate their careers.

According to the acclaimed musician, creatives must stay abreast of technology and utilise it to promote their craft.

You have to use technology as a tool. We have to use technology more than anybody else because that is our equaliser right now, as the system is broken. I mean, how many places can you perform in Ghana? If you release an album and decide to tour Ghana, how many venues are there across the country?
Advertisement

ALSO READ; SONA2026: Pres. Mahama volunteers to be brand ambassador for Ghana's creative industry

He added;

I can go on and on about the broken or sometimes non-existent infrastructure, but it is not to be pessimistic or cynical, or to tell you that you are handicapped. It is simply to remind you that the work you are doing is an uphill climb

MUST READ: Nana Agradaa expected to be released on March 3, 2026 - Lawyer

Watch the video below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Entertainment
02.03.2026
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
Sports
02.03.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
M.anifest - B.E.A.R
Entertainment
02.03.2026
'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
News
02.03.2026
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Sports
02.03.2026
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Gianni Infantino has been elected new FIFA president
Sports
02.03.2026
Infantino pushes for red cards for players who cover their mouths before making comments