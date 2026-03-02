Age verification required
'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals
Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has shared his thoughts on the creative arts industry, describing it as “broken, with non-existent infrastructure.”
Speaking at the “Protecting What You Create” seminar, which was shared on Instagram on 28 February 2026, M.anifest revealed that he has not received any royalties from the Ghanaian music industry, despite being active for over a decade.
He said;
As a Ghanaian creative or businessperson, you are dealing with broken infrastructure and, at times, non-existent infrastructure. I was very glad to hear that some strides were made back in those days, but I will tell you, I have not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life.
So the bad news is that this is where you are beginning from. You are starting from a broken place
The rapper also shared what he believes creatives can adopt to elevate their careers.
According to the acclaimed musician, creatives must stay abreast of technology and utilise it to promote their craft.
You have to use technology as a tool. We have to use technology more than anybody else because that is our equaliser right now, as the system is broken. I mean, how many places can you perform in Ghana? If you release an album and decide to tour Ghana, how many venues are there across the country?
He added;
I can go on and on about the broken or sometimes non-existent infrastructure, but it is not to be pessimistic or cynical, or to tell you that you are handicapped. It is simply to remind you that the work you are doing is an uphill climb
Watch the video below: