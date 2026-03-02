Age verification required
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
Cristiano Ronaldo will undergo urgent medical tests to assess the severity of a muscle injury sustained during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al-Fayha on Saturday.
The 41-year-old, who also missed a penalty in the match, signalled to the bench late in the game before being substituted with under ten minutes remaining.
Ronaldo was seen struggling off the pitch and using an ice pack on his leg as he sat out the remainder of the fixture.
The injury raises concerns among Portugal fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expected to be Ronaldo’s sixth and likely final tournament.
Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus confirmed that the player experienced muscle fatigue and that the club’s medical team would perform urgent tests to determine the extent of the problem.
Earlier in the game, Ronaldo had the chance to put Al-Nassr ahead in the 12th minute following a foul on teammate Mohamed Simakan, but he dragged his penalty wide—marking the 35th missed penalty of his career.
Despite the miss, Ronaldo remains just 35 goals shy of reaching the 1,000-goal milestone.
With 181 successful penalties out of 216 attempts, his conversion rate stands at 83.8%.
Al-Nassr were scheduled to face Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Round of 16, but the fixture has now been postponed as Ronaldo’s fitness is assessed.
READ MORE: SONA2026: President Mahama issues stern warning to Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
The club and Portugal fans will be eager for updates on the striker’s condition, given the proximity of the World Cup and his pivotal role for both club and country.
This injury could influence Ronaldo’s preparation for the tournament and marks another challenge in his illustrious career as he approaches football history milestones.
