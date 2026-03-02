GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table

With just 10 matches remaining in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, Week 24 delivered significant twists in the title race, as leading contenders dropped crucial points while Bibiani Gold Stars strengthened their push at the summit.

Gold Stars Edge Hearts in Thriller

We mined under the Oak Tree and struck GOLD! 💛⛏️ Three massive points secured!

What a strike from Augustine!

Bibiani Gold Stars reduced the gap at the top to a single point after a dramatic 2–1 victory over fellow title challengers Hearts of Oak at Dun’s Park on Sunday.

Capitalising on league leaders Medeama SC being held to a draw, Gold Stars secured maximum points in a high-intensity contest. Samuel Acheampong handed the hosts an early lead in the 15th minute, asserting control from the outset.

Hearts of Oak remained competitive largely due to goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, whose crucial interventions prevented further damage before halftime. The Phobians responded strongly after the restart and were rewarded in the 64th minute when Henry Kwaku Boateng equalised, setting up a tense finale.

However, Augustine Boakye emerged as the hero, netting a decisive 90th-minute winner to ignite celebrations among the home supporters.

The defeat leaves Hearts five points adrift of the summit and without a win in their last two league outings since their Super Clash victory over Asante Kotoko. They currently occupy third position in what remains a tightly contested title race.

Kotoko Held at Baba Yara

HIGHLIGHTS: Asante Kotoko vs Vision FC | Ghana Premier League | MatchDay 24

Asante Kotoko were frustrated at the Baba Yara Stadium after being held to a goalless draw by Vision FC.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities, the Porcupine Warriors lacked the clinical edge required to convert their chances. Kotoko registered nine shots on target and eight off target but failed to find a breakthrough.

Vision FC were reduced to ten men late in the match after Mohammed Awudu was dismissed for halting a counterattack. Nonetheless, the visitors held firm to secure a valuable point.

The result leaves Kotoko fourth on 39 points, seven behind Medeama, while Vision FC sit ninth with 31 points.

Medeama’s Lead Narrowed

League leaders Medeama saw their advantage further trimmed following a goalless stalemate against Swedru All Blacks at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

In a closely fought encounter with limited clear-cut chances, both sides struggled to impose themselves in the final third. The draw keeps the Tarkwa-based side top on 46 points, but their once-comfortable cushion has now been reduced to just one point, intensifying the battle for the title.

Full-Time Results – Week 24

Asante Kotoko 0–0 Vision FC

Bechem United 0–0 Karela United

Berekum Chelsea 1–1 Young Apostles

Bibiani Gold Stars 2–1 Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC 1–0 Aduana Stars

Hohoe United 1–0 Samartex

Holy Stars 1–0 Heart of Lions

Eleven Wonders 0–2 Nations FC

GPL Table

The title race is getting more intense now.



Who wins the league?

With the title race narrowing and momentum shifting weekly, the final stretch of the season promises heightened drama as the league’s heavyweights fight for supremacy.

