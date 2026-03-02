Infantino pushes for red cards for players who cover their mouths before making comments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed that players who cover their mouths during on-pitch confrontations should be sent off, arguing there should be a presumption of offensive language if comments are being concealed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested that footballers who cover their mouths while confronting opponents on the pitch should be sent off, part of a broader push to combat racism and disrespect in the sport.

The announcement follows high-profile allegations of discriminatory abuse involving players covering their mouths to conceal comments from officials and cameras.

Infantino’s remarks were made during an interview with Sky News, where he addressed the controversial tactic, commonly used by players to hide comments during heated exchanges.

He linked the practice to recent racially charged incidents, including the ongoing UEFA investigation into alleged racist abuse directed at Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, who had his shirt covering his mouth in the incident.

“If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously,” Infantino said.

“There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn’t have said, otherwise he wouldn’t have had to cover his mouth”, he added.

The suggestions come as global football governing bodies evaluate how to strengthen disciplinary measures and improve transparency in on-field conduct ahead of major competitions, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The discussion was also a topic at a recent meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), football’s law-making body, which is considering rule changes that could be implemented before the tournament.

Infantino also acknowledged that such measures would require careful governance saying:

“I simply do not understand, if you don’t have something to hide, you don’t hide your mouth when you say something. That’s it, as simple as that,” he said.

Beyond the potential for red cards, measures under review are part of a broader effort to intensify the fight against racism in football, particularly in light of recent high-profile incidents where discriminatory abuse was alleged but difficult to substantiate due to the lack of clear audio or lip-reading evidence.

IFAB delegates have discussed various sanctions related to speech and conduct, highlighting the need for clearer guidelines on behaviour during on-pitch confrontations.

While no formal rule change has yet been adopted, the statements signal that FIFA and IFAB are moving toward more proactive enforcement of respectful conduct between players.