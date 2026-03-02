'Black Queens are safe and doing well' - Okudzeto Ablakwa confirms

Ghana’s senior women’s national football team, the Black Queens, who were reported stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to escalating military tensions in the Middle East, are safe and in good condition, government confirms.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, reassured Ghanaians that the team, currently in the UAE for preparations ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), has been in close contact with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in the country.

“Ghana’s celebrated Black Queens are safe and doing well, I have spoken with the leadership of the team”, he wrote.

He added that Ghana’s diplomatic staff in the UAE have been actively supporting the players and officials.

“Our diplomatic mission in the UAE has been in close contact with the Black Queens extending much needed consular support,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

The minister pointed to the broader situation affecting Ghanaians in the region, emphasising that the welfare of all citizens abroad remains a top priority for the government.

“In this turbulent moment, the safety and welfare of all Ghanaians, particularly those currently in the Middle East, remains our utmost priority.”

The Black Queens’ situation first drew public attention after the team, which had travelled to Dubai on 25 February 2026 for the Pink Ladies’ Cup, found itself unable to depart due to flight cancellations and airspace closures tied to renewed Middle East tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

After defeating Hong Kong 4–0 in their opening match of the invitational tournament on 28 February, the Queens and their delegation were preparing for subsequent fixtures when travel disruptions hit.

The situation was further complicated by reported missile attacks and airport closures in the UAE, forcing airlines to suspend operations and leaving many travellers, including the Black Queens, temporarily stranded.

Following the outbreak of regional hostility, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory urging Ghanaians to avoid non-essential travel to the Middle East and to exercise heightened vigilance if already in affected countries such as the UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

It also activated an emergency preparedness plan which included assessments for potential evacuations if needed.

Ghana’s diplomatic missions have been in regular contact with nationals across the region, providing consular support, monitoring security developments, and relaying updates to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Accra.

Although the team’s travel plans remain uncertain due to the broader conflict, the Black Queens are not in any immediate danger, and are being supported by both the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Ghana’s consulate in the UAE.