Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Top 10 teams with the most red cards this season: 2025/26 Ghana Premier League
Discipline can be a defining factor in a football season, sometimes as important as goals scored or matches won. When a team picks up a red card, it can change the course of a game, impact league standings, and force coaches into difficult tactical decisions.
More than just a statistic, red cards reflect moments of tension, passion, and sometimes poor judgment on the pitch.
As the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season is ongoing, the list of teams with the most red cards reveals telling insights into which clubs have struggled with discipline.
A red card doesn’t just mean a player has to leave the pitch, it often leaves a team down to ten men, reshaping minutes of play and influencing entire match outcomes.
Some clubs, like Aduana FC, lead the league with several straight dismissals, while a handful of sides have managed to stay relatively clean in comparison.
Regardless of form or position in the table, collecting red cards can cost valuable points and momentum, especially in tight league contests.
Below is a breakdown of the top 10 Ghana Premier League teams that have received the most red cards this season. These figures offer a snapshot of on‑field conduct and its impact on team performance.
Red cards not only reflect individual moments of indiscipline, but also test a squad’s resilience and depth.
As the season unfolds, teams will be looking to tighten up their conduct, not just to avoid suspension for key players, but to ensure they don’t give up valuable ground in what continues to be a competitive title race.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football