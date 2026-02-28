Advertisement

Duncan‑Williams cautions corrupt politicians: ‘He will die prematurely’

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:35 - 28 February 2026
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has sparked national debate after warning that corrupt Ghanaian politicians risk “premature death” if they fail to repent, reigniting conversations about corruption, governance, and the role of religious leaders in public discourse.
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan‑Williams, founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has drawn strong public reactions after warning that corrupt Ghanaian politicians risk premature death if they do not change their ways.

In a widely shared video and social media posts, the influential Pentecostal leader said during a sermon that those who engage in corruption and betray public trust may face dire consequences.

He was quoted as saying:

...You enjoy it, give him more sex, and encourage him to kill, lie, steal, scheme, destroy, and make money at the expense of poor people. And you don't understand the implications. He will die prematurely. His days will be few. He will not live long enough to enjoy that house. He will not live long enough to enjoy that brand-new car.
The remarks came amid a broader spiritual message against wrongdoing and moral decay among leaders, particularly those in public office accused of exploiting their positions for personal gain.

Although the precise context of the “premature death” warning is rooted in moral admonition rather than a literal curse, the comments have echoed widely across social media, adding to national conversations about corruption and governance. 

Ghana’s agenda against corruption has been visible in efforts such as Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) and high‑profile prosecutions by agencies like the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which have investigated and pursued cases involving financial crimes and asset recovery.

In recent months, religious and secular voices have also weighed in on how spiritual messages intersect with politics.

Archbishop Duncan‑Williams himself recently voiced support for a government initiative requiring prophetic declarations to be vetted before being made public, a move intended to protect the public from misleading or divisive messages.

