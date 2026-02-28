Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Police arrest assembly and accomplice for allegedly forcing teenagers to have sex in viral video
Two suspects, Edward Azalekor, 52, and Martin Amuzu, 35, have been arrested and charged for forcing two teenagers, a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, to have sexual intercourse in a viral video.
The incident occurred in Effiakuma, with the assemblyman, Edward Azalekor, allegedly using a belt to threaten the teenagers into the act.
The suspects were granted bail of GHC 20,000 each and are set to reappear in court on March 5, 2026. According to reports, Azalekor caught the teenagers in a compromising situation and decided to punish them by forcing them to have sex.
The video shows the boy being whipped and ordered to have sex with the girl with Azalekor saying:
Do it, or I will use the belt on you. Do it, and kiss him as well
The case has sparked widespread outrage, with many Ghanaians expressing disgust at the emotional and psychological trauma the teenagers may have suffered.
"Deal with them relentlessly", one social media comment noted.
The female victim is currently in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare, while police search for a third suspect, Isaac Nana Osei, who filmed the act and is currently on the run.
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has reiterated its commitment to protecting children and collaborating with stakeholders to prevent child abuse.
The public has been encouraged to report suspected cases of abuse through the Domestic Violence Call Centre or the ministry's Helpline of Hope Call Centre .
This incident highlights the need for stronger protection of children in Ghana and accountability for those in positions of trust.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom