Police arrest assembly and accomplice for allegedly forcing teenagers to have sex in viral video

Two men, including an assemblyman, arrested for forcing teenagers into sexual act in viral video. Learn more about the incident and efforts to protect children in Ghana

Two suspects, Edward Azalekor, 52, and Martin Amuzu, 35, have been arrested and charged for forcing two teenagers, a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, to have sexual intercourse in a viral video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred in Effiakuma, with the assemblyman, Edward Azalekor, allegedly using a belt to threaten the teenagers into the act.

The suspects were granted bail of GHC 20,000 each and are set to reappear in court on March 5, 2026. According to reports, Azalekor caught the teenagers in a compromising situation and decided to punish them by forcing them to have sex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video shows the boy being whipped and ordered to have sex with the girl with Azalekor saying:

Do it, or I will use the belt on you. Do it, and kiss him as well

READ ALSO: Graves containing human remains discovered near World Cup stadium amid cartel violence

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with many Ghanaians expressing disgust at the emotional and psychological trauma the teenagers may have suffered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Deal with them relentlessly", one social media comment noted.

The female victim is currently in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare, while police search for a third suspect, Isaac Nana Osei, who filmed the act and is currently on the run.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has reiterated its commitment to protecting children and collaborating with stakeholders to prevent child abuse.

The public has been encouraged to report suspected cases of abuse through the Domestic Violence Call Centre or the ministry's Helpline of Hope Call Centre .

Advertisement

Advertisement