Advertisement

Police arrest assembly and accomplice for allegedly forcing teenagers to have sex in viral video

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:52 - 28 February 2026
Two men, including an assemblyman, arrested for forcing teenagers into sexual act in viral video. Learn more about the incident and efforts to protect children in Ghana
Advertisement

Two suspects, Edward Azalekor, 52, and Martin Amuzu, 35, have been arrested and charged for forcing two teenagers, a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, to have sexual intercourse in a viral video.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 38 illegal miners arrested in major 'galamsey' operation by Eastern Regional Police

The incident occurred in Effiakuma, with the assemblyman, Edward Azalekor, allegedly using a belt to threaten the teenagers into the act.

The suspects were granted bail of GHC 20,000 each and are set to reappear in court on March 5, 2026. According to reports, Azalekor caught the teenagers in a compromising situation and decided to punish them by forcing them to have sex.

Advertisement

The video shows the boy being whipped and ordered to have sex with the girl with Azalekor saying: 

Do it, or I will use the belt on you. Do it, and kiss him as well

READ ALSO: Graves containing human remains discovered near World Cup stadium amid cartel violence

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with many Ghanaians expressing disgust at the emotional and psychological trauma the teenagers may have suffered. 

Advertisement

"Deal with them relentlessly", one social media comment noted.

The female victim is currently in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare, while police search for a third suspect, Isaac Nana Osei, who filmed the act and is currently on the run.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has reiterated its commitment to protecting children and collaborating with stakeholders to prevent child abuse. 

READ ALSO: SONA 26: President Mahama confirms plans to introduce digital road tolls

The public has been encouraged to report suspected cases of abuse through the Domestic Violence Call Centre or the ministry's Helpline of Hope Call Centre .

Advertisement

This incident highlights the need for stronger protection of children in Ghana and accountability for those in positions of trust.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
'Sex as punishment': Teenager speaks after viral sex video causes assemblyman's arrest
News
28.02.2026
'Sex as punishment': Teenager speaks after viral sex video causes assemblyman's arrest
'We have done 6 IVFs' - Oheneni's husband on fertility struggles and rumours he has a child somewhere
Entertainment
28.02.2026
'We have done 6 IVFs' - Oheneni's husband on fertility struggles and rumours he has a child somewhere
Chelsea and West Ham fined heavily: Here's why
Sports
28.02.2026
Chelsea and West Ham fined heavily: Here's why
Here are 6 Plants That May Attract Snakes to Your Environment
Lifestyle
28.02.2026
Here are 6 Plants That May Attract Snakes to Your Environment
'I was upset when Ken Ofori-Atta's photo was displayed in parliament' - Afenyo- Markin
News
28.02.2026
'I was upset when Ken Ofori-Atta's photo was displayed in parliament' - Afenyo- Markin
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
News
28.02.2026
Duncan‑Williams cautions corrupt politicians: ‘He will die prematurely’