Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23 to 27 February)

Your Weekly Pulse brings you Ghana’s top news stories from 23 to 27 February 2026, including the Korle Bu interdictions, student assault arrests, the Abesim murder verdict, a major sea rescue operation, and key highlights from President Mahama’s SONA.

Catch up on Ghana’s biggest news stories from 23 to 27 February 2026, from developments in the healthcare sector and school safety concerns to major court rulings, a large scale sea rescue operation, and key policy signals from the President’s State of the Nation Address.

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this briefing highlights the key developments that dominated national attention and public debate.

1. Two doctors and two nurses interdicted over death of hit and run victim

Charles Amissah, hit-and-run victim

Management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has announced the interdiction of two medical doctors and two nurses over their alleged failure to provide emergency care to a hit and run victim, 29 year old engineer Charles Amissah.

The action, confirmed in a press release issued on Monday, 23 February 2026, follows public outrage over reports that the victim was turned away by three major hospitals before his death.

In the statement, hospital management said the interdictions form part of ongoing administrative procedures while investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the actions of medical staff involved.

2. Six Aggrey Memorial students arrested over assault on Adisadel College pupil

6 Aggrey Memorial students arrested for assault on Adisadel College Pupil

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested six juvenile students of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School for allegedly attacking a final year pupil of Adisadel College during an inter colleges sports festival.

The incident occurred on 20 February 2026 at Pedu Junction shortly after activities at the Cape Coast Stadium had ended. The victim, Rexford Owusu Ansah, was reportedly confronted by the group and assaulted after being questioned about his school affiliation.

Reports indicate that while two companions escaped, the victim was beaten and robbed of an iPhone 17 Pro Max, GH¢1,400 in cash, and his shoes. Police investigations remain ongoing.

3. Abesim murders: Richard Appiah sentenced to life imprisonment

Richard Appiah

A seven member jury at the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra has sentenced Richard Appiah to life imprisonment after unanimously finding him guilty of murdering two boys in Abesim in the Bono Region.

The ruling, delivered on Tuesday, 25 February 2026, concludes a case that has drawn nationwide attention since the killings in August 2021. Appiah, a former footballer associated with Okumapem FC, was convicted on two counts of murder involving 12 year old Louis Agyemang Jr. and 15 year old Stephen Sarpong.

Police investigations revealed that the victims’ bodies were discovered during a search of the convict’s residence in Abesim near Sunyani, with one body concealed in a refrigerator.

4. Ghana Armed Forces rescue 71 stranded fishermen after sea robbery

Ghana Navy

The Ghana Armed Forces has rescued 71 fishermen left stranded at sea following an armed robbery attack off the coast of Gomoa Nyanyano and Senya Bereku in the Central Region.

The operation targeted an area approximately 35 nautical miles offshore after attackers reportedly seized outboard motors and personal belongings, leaving victims stranded.

The rescue mission was led by the Ghana Navy with support from the Ghana Air Force and local fishing communities. A total of 24 victims were evacuated to Tema, while 47 others were safely transported to Senya Bereku.

5. SONA 2026: Cocoa sector reforms will transform industry, says President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that ongoing reforms in the cocoa sector will lead to a significant transformation of the industry.

Delivering the 2026 State of the Nation Address on Friday, 27 February, the President said recent policy decisions, including adjustments to the producer price for the 2025 to 2026 crop season, were necessary to stabilise the sector and prevent a recurrence of past economic difficulties.

He acknowledged the severity of recent financial challenges but expressed confidence that disciplined policy interventions would restore growth and strengthen the sector’s long term outlook.

