Ghana Armed Forces rescue 71 stranded fishermen after sea robbery near Senya Bereku

Ghana Armed Forces rescue 71 stranded fishermen off Senya Bereku after armed robbers seized outboard motors at sea, as the Navy intensifies patrols within Ghana’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Ghana Armed Forces have successfully rescued dozens of fishermen who were left stranded at sea following an armed robbery attack off the coast of Gomoa Nyanyano and Senya Bereku in the Central Region.

The rescue operation, which began at dawn, targeted an area approximately 35 nautical miles offshore where the fishermen had been distressed after attackers allegedly seized their outboard motors and personal belongings.

In a statement, the Armed Forces said the operation has now been concluded.

“The Ghana Armed Forces has concluded its search and rescue operations which started at dawn today to locate distressed Ghanaian fishermen at sea, approximately 35 nautical miles off the coast of Gomoa Nyanyano/Senya Bereku in the Central Region,” the statement said.

According to the military, the affected boats included Argentina 2, Argentina 3, Sea Lion, and Berema Nsukwa, among others.

The Ghana Navy led the rescue mission with support from the Ghana Air Force and local fishermen from the Nyanyano and Senya Bereku areas. Personnel from the Ghana Navy Special Boat Squadron deployed fast interceptor boats, backed by additional naval ships from the Eastern and Western Naval Commands.

The coordinated effort resulted in the safe evacuation of 24 victims to Tema and 47 others to Senya Bereku.

“Interviews from the fishermen rescued indicates that no Ghanaian fisherman has been kidnapped,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Navy has intensified patrols within Ghana’s Exclusive Economic Zone, including the affected area, as authorities continue to assess the security situation.

“The Ghana Armed Forces urges all fishermen and maritime users to exercise extreme caution and report any suspicious activity as the situation is being assessed,” the statement added.

The military also acknowledged the support of the Member of Parliament for the area, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, as well as local fisherfolk and residents, whose assistance aided the rescue efforts.