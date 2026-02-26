Ghana Armed Forces launch search and rescue operation after sea attack near Senya Bereku

Ghana Navy and Air Force launch search and rescue operation 35 nautical miles off Senya Bereku after armed men attacked fishing vessels, as security agencies intensify efforts to secure the coast.

The Ghana Armed Forces have commenced a search and rescue operation at sea following an armed attack on fishing vessels off the coast of Senya Bereku in the Central Region.

In a statement signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin of the Ghana Navy, Acting Director General of Public Relations, the Armed Forces disclosed that the Ghana Navy, with support from the Ghana Air Force, has been conducting operations since dawn approximately 35 nautical miles off the coast, where the incident is reported to have occurred.

“The Ghana Navy supported by the Ghana Air Force have been conducting a Search and Rescue Operation since dawn at sea, 35 nautical miles off the coast of Senya Bereku in the Central Region. This follows an attack on some fishing vessels in the general area,” the statement said.

The development comes after armed men reportedly attacked several fishing canoes during a night expedition, firing warning shots and making away with outboard motors and other equipment, leaving dozens of fishermen stranded offshore.

According to the Armed Forces, the operation remains ongoing as personnel work to secure the area and ensure the safety of those affected.

“The Operation is ongoing and the Ghana Armed Forces appeals to all to remain calm. Further details to be communicated,” the statement added.

The intervention by the Navy and Air Force marks an escalation in the response to the attack, as security agencies intensify efforts to safeguard fishing communities and prevent further incidents along the coast.

