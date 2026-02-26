Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Daddy Lumba’s family gives Abusuapanin two-week ultimatum to disclose his burial location
The relatives of Ghanaian highlife great Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, have issued a two-week ultimatum to their Abusuapanin, demanding full disclosure of the late musician’s burial details.
The decision was taken during a family gathering held at Paakoso in the Ashanti Region, where tensions reportedly flared over the conduct of the family head, Kofi Owusu, in the aftermath of the singer’s death.
In a video from the meeting, some members accused the Abusuapanin, also referred to as Tupac, of tarnishing the family’s image through what they described as both his actions and his failure to act. The women of the family, traditionally regarded as kingmakers in Ashanti custom, made it clear that they are seeking his removal, arguing that he has not met their expectations of leadership.
Addressing the assembly, Reverend George Agyemang, a relative, announced that the family head has until 11 March 2026 to respond to their summons.
The Abusuapanin has two weeks to appear before us and answer our questions,’ he said. ‘Among the key issues are the exact burial place of Daddy Lumba, the identity of his appointed heir, and a full account of the funeral arrangements he oversaw. There are additional concerns, but these three are paramount
He continued:
The ultimatum takes effect from today, 25 February 2026, and expires on 11 March 2026. Should he fail to honour this directive within the stipulated period, we shall proceed to remove him as family head
Meanwhile, the video, shared on TikTok by user @deprincegh, has sparked widespread debate online. Social media users offered mixed reactions to the unfolding dispute.
One commenter remarked, ‘Can they not hold a family meeting without involving the media? It is becoming tiresome by the day.’
Another wrote, ‘Two weeks is far too long.’
A different user simply exclaimed, ‘Paiiwwwwwww.’
READ MORE: Abu Trica remanded again as court adjourns $8 million romance scam extradition case to March 18
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one stating, ‘Bro, you are right,’ while another insisted, ‘Two weeks is too long, aaaba.’
Some responses were supportive. ‘Thank you, family,’ one person posted.
However, others posed pointed questions: ‘Where were you during the funeral in Kumasi?’ and ‘Where is Lumba’s brother, Papa Sheee?’
One viewer observed, ‘I like the direction this is taking.’
Another cautioned, ‘If you intend to marry into this family, be careful.’
Scepticism also emerged, with a user commenting, ‘So now messages are being sent through the media?’
In a strongly worded response, one individual wrote, ‘Ekuona Abusua ampa! Is this truly the proper way to communicate within a family?’
Expressing disbelief, another added, ‘So the family members do not even know where Lumba was buried? Or did I misunderstand?’
@deprincegh The family of Daddy Lumba has concluded its meeting concerning the conduct of the Abusua Panin. #ghananews #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fyi #followers ♬ original sound - De Prince