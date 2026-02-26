Daddy Lumba’s family gives Abusuapanin two-week ultimatum to disclose his burial location

Relatives of Daddy Lumba have summoned their family head to appear before them by 11 March 2026 to answer key questions regarding the late musician’s burial and funeral arrangements.

The relatives of Ghanaian highlife great Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, have issued a two-week ultimatum to their Abusuapanin, demanding full disclosure of the late musician’s burial details.

The decision was taken during a family gathering held at Paakoso in the Ashanti Region, where tensions reportedly flared over the conduct of the family head, Kofi Owusu, in the aftermath of the singer’s death.

In a video from the meeting, some members accused the Abusuapanin, also referred to as Tupac, of tarnishing the family’s image through what they described as both his actions and his failure to act. The women of the family, traditionally regarded as kingmakers in Ashanti custom, made it clear that they are seeking his removal, arguing that he has not met their expectations of leadership.

Addressing the assembly, Reverend George Agyemang, a relative, announced that the family head has until 11 March 2026 to respond to their summons.

The Abusuapanin has two weeks to appear before us and answer our questions,’ he said. ‘Among the key issues are the exact burial place of Daddy Lumba, the identity of his appointed heir, and a full account of the funeral arrangements he oversaw. There are additional concerns, but these three are paramount

He continued:

The ultimatum takes effect from today, 25 February 2026, and expires on 11 March 2026. Should he fail to honour this directive within the stipulated period, we shall proceed to remove him as family head

Meanwhile, the video, shared on TikTok by user @deprincegh, has sparked widespread debate online. Social media users offered mixed reactions to the unfolding dispute.

One commenter remarked, ‘Can they not hold a family meeting without involving the media? It is becoming tiresome by the day.’

Another wrote, ‘Two weeks is far too long.’

A different user simply exclaimed, ‘Paiiwwwwwww.’

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one stating, ‘Bro, you are right,’ while another insisted, ‘Two weeks is too long, aaaba.’

Some responses were supportive. ‘Thank you, family,’ one person posted.

However, others posed pointed questions: ‘Where were you during the funeral in Kumasi?’ and ‘Where is Lumba’s brother, Papa Sheee?’

One viewer observed, ‘I like the direction this is taking.’

Another cautioned, ‘If you intend to marry into this family, be careful.’

Scepticism also emerged, with a user commenting, ‘So now messages are being sent through the media?’

In a strongly worded response, one individual wrote, ‘Ekuona Abusua ampa! Is this truly the proper way to communicate within a family?’

Expressing disbelief, another added, ‘So the family members do not even know where Lumba was buried? Or did I misunderstand?’

