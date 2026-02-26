Advertisement

Hamamat Montia reacts after IShowSpeed says he regrets not taking her number

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:48 - 26 February 2026
Following his viral Ghana tour moment, IShowSpeed says he wishes he had taken her number — and Hamamat Montia has now shared a graceful response celebrating culture and legacy.
Advertisement

Ghanaian supermodel and entrepreneur Hamamat Montia has responded after American streaming sensation IShowSpeed publicly admitted he regretted not asking for her contact details during his recent visit to Ghana.

Advertisement

The YouTuber, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., captured international attention with his maiden tour of Africa between December 2025 and January 2026. Dubbed ‘Speed Does Africa’, the tour saw him livestream his experiences across the continent to more than 50 million YouTube subscribers.

His itinerary spanned several countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini and Senegal. He touched down in Ghana on 26 January for a five-hour livestream before travelling onward to Namibia on 27 January, where he concluded the multi-country adventure.

READ MORE: Yaw Dabo and Oboy Siki settle GH¢1m defamation case after Minister’s intervention

One of the most talked-about moments of his Ghana stop was his visit to the Shea Butter Museum in Accra, founded by Hamamat Montia, a former Miss Malaika winner. A widely circulated clip showed the streamer being welcomed into the cultural space and treated to a traditional shea butter massage administered by a group of women.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the experience after returning to the United States, IShowSpeed described the visit as a highlight of his African journey. In a video later shared by the TikTok page Hidden Chapter on 22 February 2026, he expressed admiration for the Ghanaian model and lamented not requesting her phone number.

READ MORE: Abu Trica remanded again as court adjourns $8 million romance scam extradition case to March 18

He said;

My favourite part of the tour was the Shea Butter Museum. Just imagine being oiled with shea butter by beautiful queens from Ghana. I kind of regret not asking for her number in that moment. She was so beautiful, now that I think about it

READ MORE; Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema

Advertisement
@hiddenchaptertales He also appreciates JDM for showing him love #fyp #goviral #ishowspeed #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 ♬ original sound - Hidden Chapter

Hamamat Montia subsequently addressed his comments in a video posted on her official TikTok page on 25 February 2026. The clip showed her calmly stirring a bowl of shea butter, accompanied by a thoughtful caption directed at the streamer.

She wrote;

READ MORE; EOCO seeks Shatta Wale’s consent to ship seized Lamborghini to US - Sammy Flex

Some moments are not planned, they are aligned. Thank you @IShowSpeed for visiting the Shea Butter Museum, for the energy, and for speaking from your heart. What you experienced in Ghana is bigger than a single visit, it is women, culture, work and legacy in motion. Kings and Queens, you know what to do. #hamamatafrica
Advertisement

Her response, poised and reflective, reframed the viral exchange as a celebration of Ghanaian heritage and female enterprise, rather than merely a fleeting online moment.

READ MORE: Yaw Dabo sues Oboy Siki, demands $1 million for defamation

@hamamat.africa Some moments are not planned — they’re aligned. Thank you @IShowSpeed for coming through sheabutter museum for the energy, and for speaking from your heart. : What you experienced in Ghana is bigger than one visit — it’s women, culture, work, and legacy in motion. Kings & Queens, you know what to do. #hamamatafrica ♬ original sound - Hamamat Africa
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
File photo: Ghana Armed Forces
News
26.02.2026
Ghana Armed Forces launch search and rescue operation after sea attack near Senya Bereku
Puma Lubricants: Swiss Precision, Built for Ghanaian Roads
Business
26.02.2026
Puma Lubricants: Swiss Precision, Built for Ghanaian Roads
Goalkeeper 'forced to fake injury' to let Muslim team-mates break Ramadan fast [Video]
Sports
26.02.2026
Goalkeeper 'forced to fake injury' to let Muslim team-mates break Ramadan fast [Video]
Armed attack at sea leaves over 50 fishermen stranded off Senya Bereku
News
26.02.2026
Armed attack at sea leaves over 50 fishermen stranded off Senya Bereku
Daddy Lumba’s family gives Abusuapanin two-week ultimatum to disclose his burial location
Entertainment
26.02.2026
Daddy Lumba’s family gives Abusuapanin two-week ultimatum to disclose his burial location
Woman launches professional vigilante service against abusers: 'I beat men for a living'
Entertainment
26.02.2026
Woman launches professional vigilante service against abusers: 'I beat men for a living'