Hamamat Montia reacts after IShowSpeed says he regrets not taking her number

Following his viral Ghana tour moment, IShowSpeed says he wishes he had taken her number — and Hamamat Montia has now shared a graceful response celebrating culture and legacy.

Ghanaian supermodel and entrepreneur Hamamat Montia has responded after American streaming sensation IShowSpeed publicly admitted he regretted not asking for her contact details during his recent visit to Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The YouTuber, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., captured international attention with his maiden tour of Africa between December 2025 and January 2026. Dubbed ‘Speed Does Africa’, the tour saw him livestream his experiences across the continent to more than 50 million YouTube subscribers.

His itinerary spanned several countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini and Senegal. He touched down in Ghana on 26 January for a five-hour livestream before travelling onward to Namibia on 27 January, where he concluded the multi-country adventure.

One of the most talked-about moments of his Ghana stop was his visit to the Shea Butter Museum in Accra, founded by Hamamat Montia, a former Miss Malaika winner. A widely circulated clip showed the streamer being welcomed into the cultural space and treated to a traditional shea butter massage administered by a group of women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the experience after returning to the United States, IShowSpeed described the visit as a highlight of his African journey. In a video later shared by the TikTok page Hidden Chapter on 22 February 2026, he expressed admiration for the Ghanaian model and lamented not requesting her phone number.

He said;

My favourite part of the tour was the Shea Butter Museum. Just imagine being oiled with shea butter by beautiful queens from Ghana. I kind of regret not asking for her number in that moment. She was so beautiful, now that I think about it

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamamat Montia subsequently addressed his comments in a video posted on her official TikTok page on 25 February 2026. The clip showed her calmly stirring a bowl of shea butter, accompanied by a thoughtful caption directed at the streamer.

She wrote;

Some moments are not planned, they are aligned. Thank you @IShowSpeed for visiting the Shea Butter Museum, for the energy, and for speaking from your heart. What you experienced in Ghana is bigger than a single visit, it is women, culture, work and legacy in motion. Kings and Queens, you know what to do. #hamamatafrica

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her response, poised and reflective, reframed the viral exchange as a celebration of Ghanaian heritage and female enterprise, rather than merely a fleeting online moment.