Police hunt wife of killed armed robber who posed as nurse to help him escape checkpoint

Police launch a manhunt for Patricia Osei Boateng, wife of alleged “Duku Syndicate” leader Eric Antwi Duku, over claims she posed as a nurse to help him evade security checks during operations

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for Patricia Osei Boateng, the wife of slain armed robbery suspect Eric Antwi Duku, over her alleged involvement in a string of violent carjacking operations in Kumasi and beyond.

According to police sources, Patricia Osei Boateng is suspected to have aided her husband — believed to be the leader of a robbery network known as the “Duku Syndicate” — by disguising herself as a nurse to help him evade security checks during operations. Investigators also allege that she travelled to Dubai following some of the robberies.

Background: The Killing of Andrews Kwame Amankwah

The development follows the fatal shooting of Andrews Kwame Amankwah, father-in-law of GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi, during a robbery attack on 10 February 2026 at Owhim Tigo Junction in Kumasi.

Police said Mr Amankwah was ambushed and shot during the attack, and his Toyota Hilux vehicle was stolen. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on 18 February, five days after the incident.

His family has announced that his one-week memorial service will be held on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, at the 4 Garrison Officers’ Mess, Ridge Park, Danyame, in Kumasi.

In a press briefing on 24 February, the Ashanti Regional Police Command confirmed the arrest of four suspects linked to the robbery and murder.

The suspects include: Akwasi Manu, 47, arrested on 18 February and found in possession of the deceased’s Samsung mobile phone. He has been arraigned before the Asokwa Circuit Court and remanded.

Bashiru Tanko

Kwadwo Amponsah, alias “Kamakazi”

Emmanuel Kwame Appiah, alias “Taller,” believed to have driven the syndicate during the fatal robbery.

Police say the alleged gang leader, Eric Antwi Duku, sustained gunshot wounds during a police operation on 22 February and was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Items retrieved from the deceased suspect reportedly include a pistol, eight rounds of ammunition, a tracking detection device, forged vehicle documents and a Toyota Corolla S, which has since been impounded.

Investigators believe the group forms part of a broader criminal syndicate specialising in the theft of Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser vehicles for resale through local and international channels. Intelligence suggests that stolen vehicles were transported through the northern border corridor.

The suspects have reportedly confessed to multiple robbery operations in Kumasi and Tarkwa. Police have also linked the group to another fatal robbery at Kronum involving a vehicle belonging to the Ghana National Association of Teachers.

The recovered firearm is currently undergoing forensic and ballistic examination, while efforts continue to identify additional accomplices involved in vehicle disposal and document forgery.

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno reaffirmed the service’s determination to dismantle organised criminal networks across the country.

“As I have always assured the good people of Ghana, my team and I remain committed to ensuring that we make life uncomfortable for criminal elements in the country,” he stated.

“To the criminals out there, take note: we will leave no stone unturned. By every legal means possible, we will pursue you, arrest you and bring you to justice.”

Police say Patricia Osei Boateng is currently being sought to assist with investigations and could face charges if evidence confirms her alleged role in aiding the syndicate.