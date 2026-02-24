Advertisement

Heard of Cryptic Pregnancy? Why Some Women Carry Pregnancy for 9 Months Without Knowing

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:20 - 24 February 2026
Cryptic pregnancy is a rare condition where a woman may be pregnant without knowing it due to mild symptoms, irregular periods or false-negative tests.
Imagine being pregnant and not knowing it — not for weeks, but for months. It may sound unbelievable, yet cryptic pregnancy is a real and medically recognised phenomenon.

For many, pregnancy comes with obvious signs: missed periods, nausea, weight gain and a growing bump. But in rare cases, some women do not realise they are pregnant until late in the pregnancy or even when labour begins. Here is everything you need to know about cryptic pregnancy, what causes it, and how it happens.

What Is Cryptic Pregnancy?

Cryptic pregnancy, also known as a “stealth pregnancy”, occurs when a woman is unaware she is pregnant for most or sometimes all — of the pregnancy. In some cases, pregnancy tests may show negative results, or symptoms may be so mild or unusual that they are mistaken for other conditions. While rare, it is medically documented.

How Is It Possible Not to Know You’re Pregnant?

This is the question most people ask. Pregnancy symptoms vary from person to person. In cryptic pregnancies, several factors may mask the usual signs:

  • Irregular or light periods that continue during pregnancy

  • Little or no morning sickness

  • Minimal weight gain

  • Subtle foetal movements mistaken for gas or muscle spasms

  • A small baby bump, especially in women who are overweight

Some women may continue experiencing bleeding that resembles a period, leading them to believe they are not pregnant.

What Causes Cryptic Pregnancy?

There is no single cause, but several contributing factors may play a role:

1. Hormonal Imbalance: Low levels of pregnancy hormones may produce weaker symptoms or even affect test results.

2. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Women with irregular menstrual cycles may not immediately notice a missed period.

3. Perimenopause: Women approaching menopause may assume irregular cycles are age-related rather than pregnancy-related.

4. Psychological Factors: In some cases, emotional stress, trauma, or denial may affect how pregnancy symptoms are perceived or processed.

5. Incorrect Pregnancy Test Timing: Testing too early, diluted urine, or improper testing can lead to false-negative results.

Are Pregnancy Tests Always Accurate?

Home pregnancy tests detect the hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin). If hormone levels are low in early pregnancy, a test may return a negative result. However, blood tests and ultrasound scans are more reliable in confirming pregnancy.

Signs That May Still Occur

Even in cryptic pregnancy, some subtle signs may appear:

  • Fatigue

  • Breast tenderness

  • Mild abdominal swelling

  • Changes in appetite

  • Lower back pain

  • Foetal movement later in pregnancy

Because symptoms can be mild, they are often attributed to stress, diet, or other health issues.

Is Cryptic Pregnancy Dangerous?

It can be risky if prenatal care is delayed or absent. Regular antenatal care is important for monitoring the health of both mother and baby.

Without medical supervision, complications such as high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, or premature birth may go unnoticed.

When Should You See a Doctor?

You should seek medical advice if you:

  • Experience unusual abdominal swelling

  • Notice persistent fatigue without explanation

  • Feel unexplained abdominal movements

  • Have irregular bleeding patterns

  • Suspect pregnancy despite negative tests

When in doubt, a healthcare professional can perform proper evaluations.

The Emotional Impact

Discovering a late pregnancy can be overwhelming. Shock, confusion and anxiety are common reactions. Support from family, friends and healthcare providers is crucial in such situations.

Conclusion

Cryptic pregnancy may sound like something out of a dramatic film, but it is a real condition that highlights how differently bodies can respond to pregnancy.

While rare, it reminds us that no two pregnancies are the same. Listening to your body and seeking medical advice when something feels unusual is always the safest approach. If you suspect anything out of the ordinary, do not rely solely on online searches — speak to a qualified healthcare professional.

