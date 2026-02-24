Advertisement

Here's How to Stop Snoring: Simple Lifestyle Tips for a Peaceful Sleep

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:32 - 24 February 2026
Here are effective lifestyle tips to stop snoring, improve your sleep, and wake up refreshed with simple, practical changes.
Quality sleep is one of the foundations of good health, yet snoring continues to rob many people of restful nights. Whether it’s your partner keeping you awake, or your own noisy nights leaving you tired and irritable, snoring can disrupt sleep, affect your health, and even strain relationships.The good news? In many cases, snoring can be reduced — or even stopped — with simple lifestyle changes and healthy habits.

Why Do People Snore?

Snoring happens when airflow through the mouth and nose is partially blocked while you sleep. This causes the tissues in your throat to vibrate, creating that familiar sound.

Common reasons include:

  • Sleeping on your back – gravity pushes your tongue and soft palate to the back of your throat.

  • Excess weight – fatty tissue around the neck can narrow the airway.

  • Nasal congestion – allergies, colds, or a deviated septum make breathing harder.

  • Alcohol and sedatives – they relax throat muscles, increasing snoring.

  • Age and gender – men and older adults are more prone due to natural changes in throat muscles.

Lifestyle Tips to Stop Snoring

1. Change Your Sleep Position

Sleeping on your side instead of your back can prevent your tongue from blocking the airway. A simple trick: sew a tennis ball into the back of your pyjamas to keep you side-sleeping.

2. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Even losing a few kilograms can reduce fatty tissue around your neck, making it easier to breathe and reducing snoring.

3. Avoid Alcohol and Heavy Meals Before Bed

Alcohol and large meals relax throat muscles and increase snoring. Try to avoid alcohol and heavy, late dinners at least 2–3 hours before sleep.

4. Treat Nasal Congestion

Use a saline spray, nasal strips, or consult a doctor if you have persistent congestion. Clear airways make snoring much less likely.

5. Stay Hydrated

Dry throat tissues are more likely to vibrate and cause snoring. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your throat and nasal passages moist.

6. Improve Sleep Hygiene

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, ensure your bedroom is cool and quiet, and get 7–8 hours of sleep nightly. Fatigue can worsen snoring.

7. Strengthen Throat Muscles

Singing, playing a wind instrument, or performing simple throat exercises can tone muscles and reduce snoring over time.

When to See a Doctor

Occasional snoring is common, but loud, chronic snoring can indicate sleep apnoea, a condition where breathing stops briefly during sleep.
Symptoms include:

  • Gasping or choking at night

  • Morning headaches

  • Daytime fatigue

  • Difficulty concentrating

    If these symptoms are present, consult a doctor promptly.

Conclusion

Snoring may be common, but it doesn’t have to rule your nights. With small lifestyle adjustments, clear airways, and healthy sleep habits, peaceful nights are possible — for you and anyone sharing your bed. Remember, a quiet night’s sleep isn’t just about comfort; it’s about better health, more energy, and happier mornings.

