Advertisement

What Does Folic Acid Do for Women with Heavy Periods? Here's Why It’s Often Recommended

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:35 - 23 February 2026
Discover how folic acid can help women cope with heavy menstrual bleeding and support overall reproductive health.
Advertisement

Heavy menstrual bleeding, medically referred to as menorrhagia, affects many women at some point in their lives. While the causes can vary—from hormonal imbalances to uterine fibroids or certain medical conditions, the effects are often similar: fatigue, dizziness, and even anaemia due to excessive blood loss.

Advertisement

Because of this, healthcare providers often recommend folic acid supplementation for women experiencing heavy periods.

Understanding Folic Acid

Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate, a B vitamin (B9) that is essential for the body. Folate plays a crucial role in the production of red blood cells, DNA synthesis, and the proper functioning of the nervous system.

READ ALSO: Is Your Smoked Fish Safe? What Every Ghanaian Household Should Know About Formalin Fears

Advertisement

The body cannot produce folate naturally, so it must be obtained through diet or supplements. Foods rich in folate include leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, beans, and fortified cereals.

Heavy Periods and Iron Deficiency

Women who experience heavy menstrual bleeding (bleeding longer than 7 days) are at higher risk of iron deficiency and, eventually, iron-deficiency anaemia. This occurs because blood loss depletes the body’s iron stores, which are needed to make haemoglobin—the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. Symptoms of anaemia include persistent tiredness, shortness of breath, pale skin, and weakness.

Can Folic Acid Reduce Heavy Menstrual Bleeding?

While folic acid is crucial for red blood cell health, there is limited evidence to suggest it directly reduces the volume of menstrual bleeding.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Broke at Home, Generous Elsewhere: Why Some Men Fund Other Women, Neglect Their Families

Folic acid is recommended for women with heavy periods primarily because it supports the production of red blood cells and helps prevent anaemia. While iron is critical for haemoglobin synthesis, folate is necessary for the proper formation and maturation of red blood cells.

Without adequate folate, the body cannot produce healthy red blood cells efficiently, even if iron levels are sufficient. In addition, folic acid can help repair tissues and support overall cell health, which is important when the body is consistently losing blood.

For women planning to conceive, folic acid also plays a vital role in preventing neural tube defects in the developing foetus, making supplementation doubly important for those of childbearing age.

For women seeking ways to reduce bleeding itself, treatment usually focuses on hormonal therapy, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), or addressing underlying conditions such as fibroids.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Here's How Too Much Salt Could Be Damaging Your Health

Does Folic Acid Help Balance Hormones?

Folic acid is not a hormone regulator in the traditional sense. However, adequate folate levels are important for overall metabolic and reproductive health.

Folate participates in biochemical pathways that support DNA methylation and cell function, which can indirectly influence hormone production. While it may support general reproductive health, it should not be relied upon as a primary method to correct hormonal imbalances.

Recommended Intake

For women with heavy periods, the typical recommended daily dose of folic acid is 400 to 800 micrograms (µg), though individual needs may vary. Doctors may advise a higher dose if the woman is anaemic or planning pregnancy.

It is often taken alongside iron supplements for maximum effect, as the combination supports both the production of red blood cells and the restoration of depleted iron stores.

While folic acid is generally safe and well-tolerated, women with heavy periods should consult their healthcare provider before starting supplementation.

READ ALSO: Male Biological Clock: What Men Should Know About Fertility & Hormones

Blood tests may be recommended to check iron and folate levels, and to rule out other underlying causes of menorrhagia.

Advertisement

Conclusion

Folic acid plays a critical role in maintaining healthy red blood cell production and overall cellular health, making it a vital nutrient for women with heavy periods.

By supporting the body’s recovery from blood loss and helping to prevent anaemia, folic acid—combined with a balanced diet and, if necessary, iron supplementation—can significantly improve energy levels, wellbeing, and overall health in women affected by menorrhagia.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Abla Dzifa Gomashie blames indiscpline on poor parenting, says schools are overwhelmed
News
24.02.2026
Abla Dzifa Gomashie blames indiscpline on poor parenting, says schools are overwhelmed
OSP probes alleged diversion of GH¢25.8m palm oil consignment
News
24.02.2026
OSP probes alleged diversion of GH¢25.8m palm oil consignment
2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.
News
24.02.2026
2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.
Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 
News
24.02.2026
Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao agree to a rematch in Las Vegas
Sports
24.02.2026
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao agree to a rematch in Las Vegas
Bongo DCE Joseph Akasake Abaa dies after short illness
News
23.02.2026
Bongo DCE Joseph Akasake Abaa dies after short illness