2025/26 security services recruitment: Interior Ministry Extends Aptitude Test Dates

The Ministry of the Interior has extended the 2025/26 security services aptitude test dates for WASSCE applicants, ensuring all candidates can complete their assessments. New mop-up dates run from February 21–28, 2026, with results published March 4.

The Ministry of the Interior has extended the aptitude test deadline for Category C applicants in the ongoing 2025/26 security services recruitment exercise, following technical challenges that affected some candidates.

In a statement, the Ministry acknowledged difficulties experienced by a section of applicants while attempting to submit their aptitude test online and announced a mop up exercise to ensure fairness.

Category C applicants, comprising WASSCE holders, have been granted an extension until February 28, 2026, to complete their tests.

The mop up exercise will be conducted in service based batches beginning Saturday, February 21, 2026.

According to the schedule, applicants for the Ghana Immigration Service will take their tests from Saturday, February 21 to Monday, February 23. Ghana Police Service applicants will follow from Tuesday, February 24 to Wednesday, February 25. Candidates applying to the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service will complete their tests from Thursday, February 26 to Saturday, February 28.

The Ministry further announced a general mop up exercise for all categories, A to C, from Sunday, March 1 to Monday, March 2, 2026. Results of the aptitude test are expected to be published on March 4, 2026.

It clarified that SMS notifications will be sent to all affected applicants, directing them to log into the recruitment portal and retake the test within their scheduled dates.

The statement added that the 82% of applicants who have already successfully completed the test will not be able to access the portal during the mop up period and must wait until results are released.

To address ongoing concerns, the Ministry also announced a live social media engagement session scheduled for Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 8:30pm. The session will be led by the technical facilitator and is expected to address issues relating to the aptitude test and other recruitment related matters.

The 2025/26 recruitment exercise covers the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service.

