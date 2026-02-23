Police reject GH₵69,000 bribe, arrest 3 in Western Region over 2 truckloads of cannabis

Western Regional Police have arrested three suspects after intercepting two trucks loaded with 152 bales of suspected cannabis at the Assokor barrier near Shama. Officers reportedly rejected a GH₵69,000 bribe offer as investigations into the drug trafficking case continue.

The Western Regional Police Command has seized two truckloads of suspected cannabis and arrested three people after they also attempted to bribe officers with GH₵69,000 to secure the release of a suspect, police confirmed on 23 February 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The operation took place at the Assokor police barrier on the Shama Municipality–Takoradi highway, where officers on routine duty stopped a Kia truck and discovered a large consignment of compressed plant material suspected to be cannabis.

READ ALSO: Red Star vs Partizan derby suspended after fire breaks out in stands

Upon further investigation, the arrested suspect led officers to a second truck parked at Nkrofo Junction, which was also found to be carrying similar substances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police say both vehicles contained a significant volume of suspected drugs, prompting the arrest of 3 individuals for further questioning and legal action.

Authorities say the suspects attempted to offer police GH₵69,000 in exchange for letting one of them go, but the officers refused the bribe and proceeded with the arrests.

Superintendent of Police Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Head of Public Affairs for the Western Regional Police Command, confirmed that the officers carried out standard enforcement procedures, rejecting the bribe and treating the matter with the seriousness it deserved.

READ ALSO: Black Stars pick Bryant University as World Cup base

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trucks were offloaded and inspected, revealing approximately 152 large bales of the suspected cannabis substance, with each bale containing an estimated 82 compressed parcels wrapped in yellow packaging, police informed.

The arrested suspects remain in custody as police launch further investigations into the source and destination of the contraband, as well as the roles of those involved in transportation.

The seizure and rejection of a significant bribe signal a continued commitment by law enforcement to tackle drug trafficking and corruption on the roads and prevent illegal substances from entering communities.

Similar cases in the region have seen officers decline bribe attempts before carrying out arrests in efforts to uphold professionalism.

Advertisement