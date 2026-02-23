Advertisement

Cats and dogs are family, not food - Stop slaughtering them, ICS entreats the public

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:21 - 23 February 2026
Advertisement

The Institute of Community Sustainability (ICS) has called for an immediate ban on the slaughter and consumption of cats and dogs in Ghana, citing serious public health risks and societal concerns.

Advertisement

In a press release issued on February 23, 2026, Eric Jerry Aidoo, Executive Director of ICS, urged authorities to treat cats and dogs as family companions and protectors rather than livestock.

We cannot sit idly by while public health is at risk and our loyal companions are mistreated. Cats and dogs are our family; they deserve protection, not the slaughterhouse, Mr Aidoo said.

READ ALSO: Noticed White Bumps on Your Lips? Here’s What Your Body Might Be Telling You

Public Health Risks Highlighted

Advertisement

ICS warned that the unregulated handling and consumption of cat and dog meat exposes humans to multiple health dangers, including:

  • Rabies – a fatal viral disease commonly transmitted through infected dogs.

  • Trichinellosis – a parasitic infection from contaminated meat.

  • Cholera – often spread through unsanitary conditions in the illegal meat trade.

According to ICS, these risks are compounded by the lack of regulation in the trade, transport, and sale of cat and dog meat.

Beyond health concerns, the organisation emphasised the important roles cats and dogs play in Ghanaian households:

  • Family companions – offering emotional support to children, the elderly, and households at large.

  • Security guides – protecting homes and businesses, serving as early warning systems.

ICS stressed that treating these animals as food undermines their value and the social fabric of communities.

The institute has formally called on the Minister of Health to:

  • Implement a total ban on the slaughter of cats and dogs for human consumption.

  • Criminalise the trade, transport, and sale of such meat.

READ ALSO: What Does Folic Acid Do for Women with Heavy Periods? Here's Why It’s Often Recommended

Advertisement

Launch a nationwide public health education campaign on the zoonotic risks linked to these practices.

Mr Aidoo reaffirmed ICS’s commitment to promoting a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate Ghana, urging both the media and the public to support the campaign.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
OSP probes alleged diversion of GH¢25.8m palm oil consignment
News
24.02.2026
OSP probes alleged diversion of GH¢25.8m palm oil consignment
2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.
News
24.02.2026
2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.
Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 
News
24.02.2026
Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao agree to a rematch in Las Vegas
Sports
24.02.2026
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao agree to a rematch in Las Vegas
Bongo DCE Joseph Akasake Abaa dies after short illness
News
23.02.2026
Bongo DCE Joseph Akasake Abaa dies after short illness
Dick Advocaat steps down as Curacao boss months before historic World Cup debut
Sports
23.02.2026
Dick Advocaat steps down as Curacao boss months before historic World Cup debut