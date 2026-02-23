Cats and dogs are family, not food - Stop slaughtering them, ICS entreats the public

The Institute of Community Sustainability (ICS) has called for an immediate ban on the slaughter and consumption of cats and dogs in Ghana, citing serious public health risks and societal concerns.

In a press release issued on February 23, 2026, Eric Jerry Aidoo, Executive Director of ICS, urged authorities to treat cats and dogs as family companions and protectors rather than livestock.

We cannot sit idly by while public health is at risk and our loyal companions are mistreated. Cats and dogs are our family; they deserve protection, not the slaughterhouse, Mr Aidoo said.

Public Health Risks Highlighted

ICS warned that the unregulated handling and consumption of cat and dog meat exposes humans to multiple health dangers, including: Rabies – a fatal viral disease commonly transmitted through infected dogs.

Trichinellosis – a parasitic infection from contaminated meat.

Cholera – often spread through unsanitary conditions in the illegal meat trade.

According to ICS, these risks are compounded by the lack of regulation in the trade, transport, and sale of cat and dog meat.

Beyond health concerns, the organisation emphasised the important roles cats and dogs play in Ghanaian households: Family companions – offering emotional support to children, the elderly, and households at large.

Security guides – protecting homes and businesses, serving as early warning systems. ICS stressed that treating these animals as food undermines their value and the social fabric of communities.

The institute has formally called on the Minister of Health to: Implement a total ban on the slaughter of cats and dogs for human consumption.

Criminalise the trade, transport, and sale of such meat.

Launch a nationwide public health education campaign on the zoonotic risks linked to these practices.