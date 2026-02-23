Advertisement

Nana Aba Anamoah rates Mahama’s government 75 to 80%: ‘It’s only been a year, and I’m happy so far’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:19 - 23 February 2026
Nana Aba Anamoah
Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah says the current administration has placed Ghana’s economy on a positive path, praising its leadership while urging continued accountability.
Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed approval of the government’s economic management, nearly a year after it assumed office.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A–Z, she said that although it remains relatively early in the administration’s tenure, she believes the current leadership has outperformed its predecessor in its final years.

She stated;

I will give them 75 to 80 per cent because I think that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has stabilised the economy. And I think his Finance Minister is doing an excellent job. I think that the economy is doing very well now compared to the last three or four years
Referring to the previous government, Anamoah argued that some officials had adopted an overly dismissive tone in public discourse.

She remarked;

There was too much arrogance as well. You could hear it in their utterances on radio, the way they were so dismissive of journalists. Their commentary was just arrogant

She acknowledged that elements of similar behaviour were evident during John Dramani Mahama’s first term in office, but suggested that lessons appear to have been learnt.

She added;

It is just a year, maybe too early in the day, but the trajectory looks positive, and I am happy with the work they are doing so far

Anamoah also singled out Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister for Gender, for her responsiveness to public concerns, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, for his accessibility.

Meanwhile, the media personality is preparing to host the fourth edition of her Women of Valour event in London on 6 March 2026.

