MrBeast named ‘Chief of Development’ in Ghana after spending $1 million to transform a community

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:08 - 23 February 2026
MrBeast’s $1 million community project in Ghana — including a new school block, clean water access and homes for two teachers — has earned him national attention and reports of an honorary title.
Popular American YouTuber MrBeast is attracting attention in Ghana following reports that he has been conferred the honorary title of “Chief of Development” after investing $1 million in a community transformation project.

The digital creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is widely recognised for his extravagant giveaways and ambitious philanthropic challenges. Beyond the viral spectacles that dominate his channel, he has increasingly channelled resources into social impact initiatives across different parts of the world.

According to accounts circulating online, one of his first interventions in Ghana involved replacing a deteriorating school building that had reportedly been deemed unsafe for pupils. The former structure was demolished and replaced with a newly constructed classroom block capable of accommodating more than 250 students. The facility has been fully equipped with furniture, creating a safer and more conducive learning environment.

Access to clean water also formed a central component of the project. A borehole was drilled to supply potable water to both the school and neighbouring residents, a significant development in a region where reliable water sources can be limited.

In what many observers have described as the most poignant aspect of the initiative, two teachers were presented with newly built homes in recognition of their commitment to educating children despite constrained conditions. For community members, the gesture symbolised appreciation for educators whose contributions often go unnoticed.

Through his Beast Philanthropy platform, MrBeast has undertaken similar humanitarian ventures, particularly in the areas of water access and community development. Although debate continues regarding the reported honorary title, much of the public reaction in Ghana has centred on the tangible improvements delivered by the project.

The full video documenting the initiative is available on his YouTube channel.

