GES suspends all inter-school sports in Central Region after violent clash

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Central Region has suspended all zonal inter-school sports competitions following violent clashes at the Agona Swedru District Schools Athletics Games. Authorities say the decision aims to restore discipline and ensure student safety as investigations continue.

The Central Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered the immediate suspension of all zonal inter-school sporting activities in the region following a series of violent incidents at recent competitions.

The directive, issued on 22 February 2026, comes in the wake of a violent clash at the District Schools Athletics Games in Agona Swedru on 19 February, during which a student from Obrachire Senior High Technical School was assaulted by a group of students from Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS).

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, capturing tense scenes of the confrontation and raising concerns about safety at school sports events.

In an official letter to heads of schools, the Central Regional Directorate expressed “grave concern” over the violent conduct at athletic activities which, it said, has “undermined the spirit of healthy competition and posed serious threats to the safety and well-being of students, staff, and spectators.”

The statement stressed that school sports are intended to “foster discipline, teamwork, mutual respect and healthy rivalry,” and that recent incidents have detracted from these values.

The suspension affects all scheduled zonal inter-school sports competitions and will remain in force until further notice as GES undertakes a comprehensive review of safety protocols.

The measure is also intended to allow consultations with stakeholders and the development of preventive strategies aimed at averting further outbreaks of violence.

GES assured the public that sporting events will resume only when conditions guaranteeing safety, discipline and the true spirit of competition are put in place.

The decision by GES in the Central Region reflects a broader challenge confronting school sports across the country.

Recent reports show a worrying trend of violence and indiscipline during inter-school competitions: A video of students from Obrachire SHS being assaulted during a district athletics competition prompted police investigation and public outcry over student safety.

Similar concerns have emerged at events in other regions, including clashes and damage to property during inter-school competitions such as the Ashanti Region’s Milo festival and Eastern Region super zonal sports competitions.

In the Eastern Region, for example, GES recently banned three schools from sporting and related activities for two years following incidents of hooliganism at a zonal event, signalling education authorities’ growing intolerance for violence at school sports festivals.

Advertisement

