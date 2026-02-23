Police launch investigations into violent clash at Agona Swedru schools athletics games

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into a violent clash between students of Obrachire Senior High Technical School and Swedru School of Business during the District Schools Athletics Games in Agona Swedru, which left one student hospitalised.

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into a violent clash that disrupted the District Schools Athletics Games in Agona Swedru, leaving a student hospitalised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Thursday, 19 February 2026, during the inter-school sporting competition, which was organised to promote youth talent, discipline and sportsmanship.

According to reports by Ghana Police Service, tensions flared between students of Obrachire Senior High Technical School and Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS), escalating into a physical confrontation.

Police sources say a male student from Obrachire Senior High Technical School was allegedly assaulted during the clash. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the victim was beaten and struck with objects amid the chaos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

POLICE COMMENCE INVESTIGATION INTO VIRAL VIDEO OF STUDENT VIOLENCE



The Ghana Police Service has sighted a viral video in which a group of people are seen pelting stones at a student. pic.twitter.com/FyQRWlJphv — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) February 23, 2026

He was later rushed to a health facility in the area, where he is currently receiving treatment.Police confirmed that officers have begun gathering evidence and identifying individuals involved in the violence.

Authorities say they are reviewing video footage circulating on social media as part of the probe.The Central Regional Police Command has assured the public that anyone found culpable will face appropriate legal action.

The development has raised fresh concerns about security at inter-school competitions. The District Schools Athletics Games are traditionally held to encourage unity and healthy rivalry among students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, officials say any form of hooliganism undermines the purpose of such events.The police have indicated they are working closely with school authorities and the Ghana Education Service to determine the immediate cause of the altercation and to prevent a recurrence.

Students and parents have been urged to remain calm as investigations continue. They also appealed to witnesses to assist with credible information to support the probe.