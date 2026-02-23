Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Police launch investigations into violent clash at Agona Swedru schools athletics games
The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into a violent clash that disrupted the District Schools Athletics Games in Agona Swedru, leaving a student hospitalised.
The incident occurred on Thursday, 19 February 2026, during the inter-school sporting competition, which was organised to promote youth talent, discipline and sportsmanship.
According to reports by Ghana Police Service, tensions flared between students of Obrachire Senior High Technical School and Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS), escalating into a physical confrontation.
Police sources say a male student from Obrachire Senior High Technical School was allegedly assaulted during the clash. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the victim was beaten and struck with objects amid the chaos.
POLICE COMMENCE INVESTIGATION INTO VIRAL VIDEO OF STUDENT VIOLENCE— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) February 23, 2026
The Ghana Police Service has sighted a viral video in which a group of people are seen pelting stones at a student. pic.twitter.com/FyQRWlJphv
He was later rushed to a health facility in the area, where he is currently receiving treatment.Police confirmed that officers have begun gathering evidence and identifying individuals involved in the violence.
Authorities say they are reviewing video footage circulating on social media as part of the probe.The Central Regional Police Command has assured the public that anyone found culpable will face appropriate legal action.
The development has raised fresh concerns about security at inter-school competitions. The District Schools Athletics Games are traditionally held to encourage unity and healthy rivalry among students.
However, officials say any form of hooliganism undermines the purpose of such events.The police have indicated they are working closely with school authorities and the Ghana Education Service to determine the immediate cause of the altercation and to prevent a recurrence.
Students and parents have been urged to remain calm as investigations continue. They also appealed to witnesses to assist with credible information to support the probe.
Education stakeholders in the area say they are considering additional security measures at future sporting events to ensure student safety and maintain discipline.Police say further updates will be provided as investigations progress.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom