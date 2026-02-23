Advertisement

DVLA to establish dedicated hospitals for drivers in Ashanti Region

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:10 - 23 February 2026
The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has announced plans to establish specialised hospitals for drivers, with the Ashanti Region set to benefit from the initiative.

Speaking at the commissioning of the DVLA Adum Ultra Centre in Kumasi, Mr. Kotey explained that the move forms part of a broader welfare intervention aimed at addressing the unique health needs of drivers across the country.

He argued that just as key institutions such as Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Bank of Ghana, and Ghana Cocoa Board have dedicated health facilities, drivers—who play a vital role in national development also deserve specialised healthcare services.

“In Ghana, COCOBOD, the Ghana Police Service, the Military, and the Bank of Ghana all have hospitals, so there is a need to establish a hospital for drivers as well,” he stated.

According to Mr. Kotey, the proposed DVLA Drivers’ Hospitals will function as referral centres, particularly for accident and burn cases, offering specialised medical attention to victims within the transport sector.

Per a report by AdomOnline, Mr. Kotey disclosed that Accra, Kumasi and Tamale have been selected for the first phase of the project, based on assessments and projections conducted by the Authority.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, assured that adequate security arrangements would be implemented at the Adum Ultra Centre once it begins 24-hour operations.

He noted that the facility is expected to enhance service delivery, improve efficiency, and significantly upgrade the driving and licensing experience in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

