'Stop calling Ghanaian women ‘cheap’' — Vida Adutwumwaa slams media over Russian man scandal

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:20 - 23 February 2026
Vida-Adutwumwaa-Boateng
Vida Adutwumwaa has urged the public to stop shaming Ghanaian women linked to viral videos allegedly recorded without consent by a Russian national, calling for accountability and stronger focus on the accused’s actions.
Entertainment analyst and music publicist Vida Adutwumwaa has strongly criticised sections of the media and social media users for describing Ghanaian women as “cheap” in the wake of an unfolding controversy involving a Russian content creator accused of secretly recording intimate encounters and publishing the footage online.

Speaking on United Showbiz on United Television (UTV) Ghana on Saturday, 21 February 2026, Adutwumwaa expressed disappointment at what she described as a rush to vilify the women seen in the viral clips rather than focus scrutiny on the alleged perpetrator.

She argued that much of the commentary had unfairly targeted the women without a full understanding of the circumstances surrounding the recordings. According to her, the footage circulating online had been edited, and key details about what transpired before the women appeared in the videos remain unclear.

She said;

One thing Ghanaians did on social media which has pained me is that people sat on TV and radio and on social media to call Ghanaian women ‘cheap

She continued:

People do not really know what happened between the time he spoke to them and the time they showed up at his house. The videos the guy posted were edited. So, until we know what really happened, we cannot label them as ‘cheap.

Government sources have indicated that the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Russian national Vladislav Luilkov, allegedly recorded and distributed videos of several Ghanaian women without their knowledge or consent. The incident has triggered widespread public anger and prompted diplomatic engagement.

Adutwumwaa maintained that public discourse should centre on condemning the alleged misconduct rather than shaming the women involved. She commended the response from state institutions, noting that several ministries had intervened constructively.

She stated;

I was happy when the Ministers of Communication, Gender and Foreign Affairs reacted to the matter and offered support for the women involved
She added;

The Communication Ministry pointed out that sharing the videos was a crime, the Gender Ministry offered psychological assistance to the women, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry was in talks with the Russian Embassy. That was good.

She described the official interventions as measured and appropriate under challenging circumstances.

Authorities have since disclosed the suspect’s passport details and initiated international legal procedures aimed at ensuring he faces prosecution should he travel outside Russia.

