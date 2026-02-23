Advertisement

Chaos in Eswatini as fans storm pitch to beat referee in a brutal showdown [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:14 - 23 February 2026
Advertisement

Dramatic and disturbing scenes unfolded in Eswatini during a heated Ingwenyama Cup Round of 16 encounter that descended into chaos after the final whistle.

Advertisement

The match between fierce rivals Mbabane Highlanders and Mbabane Swallows FC, widely known as Hotspurs, appeared destined for a draw until a decisive late twist. Deep into stoppage time, Luyanda capitalised on a defensive lapse to fire home a dramatic winner, sending the Swallows bench and supporters into wild celebrations.

What followed, however, overshadowed the football.

Moments after the goal, anger erupted among sections of the Highlanders faithful, who accused the referee of extending play beyond the allotted added time.

MUST READ: GPL WK23 Round-Up: Kotoko win, Hearts of Oak held by Chelsea; how other teams performed

Advertisement

As the final whistle sounded, furious supporters surged from the stands onto the pitch in chaotic fashion. Shouting and gesturing angrily, they pursued the match official across the field in alarming scenes.

Videos circulating online show the referee attempting to flee as objects were thrown and tensions spiralled. The situation quickly deteriorated before security personnel and stadium officials intervened, forming a protective shield around the official and escorting him away from the volatile crowd.

READ ALSO: Sepp Blatter criticises 2026 FIFA World Cup format, says U.S. hosting share is ‘unfair’

Video

Advertisement

READ MORE: Club World Cup to expand to 48 teams under FIFA and UEFA agreement

The dramatic confrontation has cast a shadow over one of the kingdom’s most prestigious domestic competitions. While Mbabane Swallows advance to the quarter-finals, the fallout from the incident is expected to prompt investigations and possible disciplinary action, with serious questions now being raised about match security and officiating standards.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
OSP probes alleged diversion of GH¢25.8m palm oil consignment
News
24.02.2026
OSP probes alleged diversion of GH¢25.8m palm oil consignment
2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.
News
24.02.2026
2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.
Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 
News
24.02.2026
Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao agree to a rematch in Las Vegas
Sports
24.02.2026
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao agree to a rematch in Las Vegas
Bongo DCE Joseph Akasake Abaa dies after short illness
News
23.02.2026
Bongo DCE Joseph Akasake Abaa dies after short illness
Dick Advocaat steps down as Curacao boss months before historic World Cup debut
Sports
23.02.2026
Dick Advocaat steps down as Curacao boss months before historic World Cup debut