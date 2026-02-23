Chaos in Eswatini as fans storm pitch to beat referee in a brutal showdown [Video]

Dramatic and disturbing scenes unfolded in Eswatini during a heated Ingwenyama Cup Round of 16 encounter that descended into chaos after the final whistle.

The match between fierce rivals Mbabane Highlanders and Mbabane Swallows FC, widely known as Hotspurs, appeared destined for a draw until a decisive late twist. Deep into stoppage time, Luyanda capitalised on a defensive lapse to fire home a dramatic winner, sending the Swallows bench and supporters into wild celebrations.

What followed, however, overshadowed the football.

Moments after the goal, anger erupted among sections of the Highlanders faithful, who accused the referee of extending play beyond the allotted added time.

As the final whistle sounded, furious supporters surged from the stands onto the pitch in chaotic fashion. Shouting and gesturing angrily, they pursued the match official across the field in alarming scenes.

Videos circulating online show the referee attempting to flee as objects were thrown and tensions spiralled. The situation quickly deteriorated before security personnel and stadium officials intervened, forming a protective shield around the official and escorting him away from the volatile crowd.

Video

