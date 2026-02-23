GPL WK23 Round-Up: Kotoko win, Hearts of Oak held by Chelsea; how other teams performed

Matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League produced decisive results at both ends of the standings, as the battle for the title and the fight against relegation intensified across multiple venues.

Asante Kokoto secure three points

Asante Kotoko secured a commanding 2-0 victory over Young Apostles to climb to fourth place. The Porcupine Warriors asserted control early, pressing aggressively and unsettling the hosts. Their dominance was rewarded when Johnson Oppong Owusu rose highest to head home the opener. Captain Samba O’Neil added a second with another well-directed header before halftime, effectively sealing the contest.

The win ends Kotoko’s three-match winless streak and keeps them firmly in contention, as they move to 38 points — seven adrift of leaders Medeama SC. Young Apostles, meanwhile, remain 16th in the relegation zone on 27 points.

Hearts of Oak held by Berekum Chelsea

At the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon, Hearts of Oak were unable to build on their recent Super Clash triumph, settling for a goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea. Despite an open and competitive encounter, both sides were let down by a lack of clinical finishing.

Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare made a key first-half save, while Chelsea defender Mohammed Seidu produced a crucial goal-line clearance to deny the Phobians. At the other end, Eric Ofori Antwi stood firm, notably stopping Mawuli Wayo as Hearts pressed for a breakthrough. Although Hearts registered more shots on target and showed greater attacking intent, they were unable to convert their chances.

The stalemate leaves Hearts five points behind Medeama, who were also held to a 0-0 draw by FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena. Hearts now prepare to face Heart of Lions, while Chelsea — currently 15th and three points from safety — take on Karela United.

Vision FC secure win over Bechem United

At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Park, Vision FC claimed an entertaining 3-2 win over Bechem United to move into mid-table. Augustine Okrah handed Bechem the lead in the 27th minute, but Vision responded swiftly through Sam-an Mohammed before Meshack Sowah Adjetey completed the turnaround just before halftime.

Okrah struck again in the second half with a stunning long-range effort to level matters, yet Ibrahim Larbi delivered the decisive blow to secure all three points for Vision.

Hearts of Lions fell at home

Elsewhere, reigning champions Bibiani Gold Stars narrowed the gap at the summit with a spirited 2-1 comeback victory over Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium. After Seedorf Asante opened the scoring for the hosts, Samuel Attah Kumi equalised before Godfred netted with virtually the last kick of the game to secure a crucial win.

Karela United extended their strong run of form with a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Eleven Wonders at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, marking their third consecutive victory and lifting them to seventh place. Eleven Wonders remain at the bottom of the table.

After 23 rounds, Medeama SC lead the standings, followed closely by Bibiani Gold Stars, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. In the relegation zone, Young Apostles, Hohoe United and Eleven Wonders face mounting pressure as the season approaches its decisive phase.

Full Time Results

Vision FC 3-2 Bechem United

Aduana FC 0-0 Hohoe United

Basake Holy Stars 1-0 Swedru All Blacks

Heart of Lions 1-2 Bibiani Gold Stars

Karela United 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Nations FC 1-1 Dreams FC

FC Samartex 0-0 Medeama SC

Young Apostles 0-2 Asante Kotoko